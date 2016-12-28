From an expatriate, to all expatriates

Expatriates do not have many public forums in which they can make themselves heard. And when asked, they refrain from comment as they go about attending to the business at hand for which they were recruited and generally keep to themselves. But there have been remarkable exceptions over the years, especially among those who have stayed in this country for a significant portion of their lives. The following is the voice of Zeba Khan, an expatriate from India who talked about living in the Kingdom.
“June 3,1989 was the day we landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. The weather was hot and humid and lots of porters in light blue dungarees were rushing from one point to another. The policemen looked very friendly and wore different colored uniforms than the Indian police, which was new to me.
“The pleasant smiles of the police, who after two minutes of being here I knew were called “shurta” for the rest of my life and I still scare my son with ‘shurta aajaa yega if you don’t sleep,’ meant we were welcome. My mother with my two younger sisters Zoya and Zehra were made to sit in a waiting room to wait for our mahram to come and take us home. Wow, this is how it works here I thought to myself wondering – mahram, a legal protector from Allah which also I later found was a beautiful concept of Islam.
Subhan Allah!
“Everyone around us spoke a new language – Arabic – which sounded like everyone was reciting a verse from the Holy Qur’an. It was time for prayers and the loud Azaan was being played at the airport. Within minutes, everyone disappeared to pray and came back after 30 minutes. I asked my mother why and she told me because people or nations that prayed on time respected time. Wow! I thought to myself, I’m so lucky to be a part of this world.
“Soon father came and it was the first time we met in peace and tranquility, something we had lost in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir due to a new liberation movement that had just started then.
In our new home city Jeddah, the small billboards in the middle of Madinah Road read ‘Welcome – Ahlan wa sahlan!’ Till this day in December 2016, this country has welcomed us and many more like us from different countries, cultures and backgrounds. They come to this land with a bag of clothes and old shoes and lots of oil in their hair and make houses and bungalows from the oil-rich economy. Back home they get married, have children and their children are sent off to good schools.
“They eat the best of food which they could not afford in their own countries. They enjoy broast chicken, shawarma, drink fresh milk and juices, get treated in hospitals with the best of care and the latest facilities, drive modern cars on clean safe roads, and visit the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah for free. And yet some of them abuse the Saudi government, the kafala or sponsorship system, the abaya, the Saudi people, the system, the traffic, the weather, the language, and what not!
“Is this fair? Is it really fair? No country can be as humble and kind as Saudi Arabia to expatriates. There are no taxes, no toll gates like many GCC countries, no rise in prices of food and beverages especially during Ramadan when prices in other countries touch the sky. Twenty-five years ago, Pepsi was SR1 and now it is SR1.5; ALBAIK chicken was SR10 and now is SR12. Is this inflation? Please, complainers, stop! You all sleep with full stomachs, with air conditioning in cool rooms, drink free cold water, and in the morning you abuse the locals. Is that right? This is not fair, and I have been seeing this ever since I came here.
“I request the expatriate community to respect Saudi Arabia and Saudis. They smile at us because it is a Sunnah or charity. They are from this peaceful culture. Then how can they hurt anyone? Please stop spreading a wrong image of this beautiful country to the international community. Instead, highlight the good things and promote the country and respect its leaders. It’s the law of attraction. You attract ugly and it comes back to you. And if you think good, then positive stuff happens to you. No country is perfect. No people are perfect. No system is perfect. Perfect is only God.
“I have been teaching here since 2000 and have met thousands of Saudi women. Not everyone was rude. They are very friendly and sweet and very intelligent and ambitious. The young people are very impressive. I am so proud and happy to have been living here for years and want to live here forever. There is no place like this on earth. If you don’t believe me, come and experience the positive side of this country.
“Last but not the least, if you don’t like anything here, even if it is just a tiny little thing, you are most welcome to go back to your country, because they deserve you better! Long live Saudi Arabia, long live the King! Zeba Khan.”
While there may not be universal agreement with what Zeba has to say, at least this expatriate spoke her piece.
What this expatriate lady has said is only partial truth.. It is up to each one what to hear and if we encourage only praises then we will find sycophants galore. If we have an ear for truth then honest people will come forth. I believe that a good policy in life should be: Be sceptical of your well-wishers and charitable towards your critics, because even if 10% of their criticism is true then it is an opportunity for improvement.
1. To me, it seems that, the writer was talking to an expat without common sense:
“Last but not the least, if you don’t like anything here, even if it is just a tiny little thing, you are most welcome to go back to your country.”
It is a shame that the letter-writer is not aware of the fact that many stranded expats who do not like it to be in the Kingdom do not have a choice to return to their countries for months or years, because their sponsors do not pay their due salaries nor renew their resident permit to give them annual vacation or final exit visa?
2. It is true that majority of Asian and Arab expats come from very poor socio-economic background and their cities or villages may not have electricity nor taxis.
Amitab Bachan will never consider working in the Kingdom because he is an indian billionaire, but a very poor unskilled uneducated Indian from a small village, works at a restaurant or as a school cleaner, in the Kingdom, or an illiterate pakistani from a small village in Peshawar drive a taxi in the kingdom, while sons and daughters of pakistani elites study in the UK.
Many doctors and engineers from Asia and Arab countries do not qualify to get a green card in US UK NZ Canada Australia, and they work in KSA because in the Philippines a nurse earns 80 USD (300 Riyals) in her country but she earns 3000 to 5000 Riyal in KSA.
An Egyptian engineer/teacher earns 100 USD (375 Riyal), but he make SAR 3000-5000 or more in the Kingdom.
A pakistani professor gets 50 USD (less than US$200) but in the kingdom, she works under her husband’s resident card, receives 2500 Riyals (US$667) in the kingdom with free housing, healthcare, and modern facilities compared to Pakistan.
Yes Dr. Ali, I do agree with you. There are thousands of unpaid employees whose salaries are overdue for months. There are many who are willing to go back home upon receipt of their long-pending salaries and end-of-service benefits as per Saudi Labor Law. For those expats like the letter-writer who are better-off, it is very easy to say: “if you don’t want go back to your countries.” I am eager to know what’s the author’s take about this issue. Or do Mr. Almaeena fully endorse her letter..