Jeddah airport ‘world’s second worst’

An article I recently wrote (October 14) on the impression of the Kingdom that arriving passengers at Jeddah airport get and the manner in which they are hassled by taxi touts who descend upon them drew an interesting response from a reader named R.A. He focuses on another aspect of the long list of shortfalls of King Abdulaziz Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah.
He writes: “Being a veteran of airport management who is also a trainer in airport management, I can definitely say that taxi touts are the very least of the problems in Jeddah and probably other Saudi airports. The appalling passenger relations and passenger facilitation afforded to passengers by security and immigration personnel is well known to every foreigner, including pilgrims who arrive in the Kingdom expecting a warm welcome from their fellow adherents.
“The arrogance, supercilious demeanor and curt ordering of passengers by these airport personnel is too well known to be ignored. I have had personal experience where a factory packed microwave oven was looked upon with suspicion despite it being obvious what it was. The manner in which I was ordered to stand and wait at the doorway, come forward when ordered to and unpack the package was utterly demeaning and smacked of the military.
“Each time I made an involuntary move I was ordered to step back in that well-known Saudi arrogance, viz. “yalla”, “bas” “tha’aal” and dismissive “rooh”. All the niceties of speech, smiles and cheek-to-cheek were solely reserved for their own kind. This is where we become fully aware and sadly so that Islam and Saudi culture are two separate entities.
“Let me respectfully inform you at this juncture that I speak a fairly grammatically clean Najdi Arabic having spent 10 years in Riyadh, six of which were at the Institute of Public Administration. I still maintain close contact with many of my former IPA colleagues; a friendship that has lasted for over 30 years. I mention this to reassure you of my affection for the man-on-the-street Saudi.
“Your article has completely disregarded this important aspect or been completely unaware with regard to this extremely crucial factor. In fact what all airports try to achieve is nothing but passenger facilitation. Wassalaam, R.A.”
I must admit R.A. has a point. My piece totally neglected this one critical aspect of passenger satisfaction which is the conduct and treatment afforded to them by airport personnel, be they airline staff, customs and immigration personnel or airport officials. But it was not unintended. I was focusing on the mass hysteria of taxi touts.
Another reader send me the site of a survey by a travel guide that listed KAIA as the second worst airport in the world for visitors. The travel site used by frequent travelers published the results of the 2015 poll in which international travelers from all over voted for the best and worst airports in the world. In the Middle East, KAIA was the worst airport in the region.
In their findings, “Jeddah’s International Airport elicited fervent responses from voters who were annoyed by the chaotic, crowded, unclean airport, particularly within the Haj terminal. From smoking in non-smoking areas to the bathroom odor wafting out into the lounges, few people sang praises after spending time there. Multi-hour immigration queues with distracted and absent officers further aggravated travelers. All in all, Jeddah is decidedly un-sleep able and arguably un-visitable. A number of voters suggested booking layovers elsewhere – at all costs. Travelers can, however, take heart – the new Jeddah Airport is said to be 85 percent complete and scheduled to open mid-2016. Hardly soon enough by the sounds of it! Most travelers familiar with the current JED just hope that the new airport comes with new staff and customs/immigration officers!”
Such confidence in our airport personnel does not augur well for when the buildings do indeed open to the public in mid-2016. As long as the human element is lacking, and along with it the courtesy and respect that should be extended to all passengers irrespective of their nationality or origin, no amount of glitzy infrastructure can ease the irritation or humiliation of passengers.
Isn’t it time that someone wakes up and takes notice of what passengers have been saying again and again?
Train all old and new jeddah airport officials in Dubai airport before opening new airport.
No one cares.
Obviously, you don’t care how people treat you.
The day I landed on KAIA airport on 14th May, 2014, the immigration officer was on private call with handsfree in his ears, and performing his duties simultaneously. He had had my fingerprints done, captured my face picture, but kept me waiting only to stamp my entry on my passport and gave kisses to his caller and then hung up. Following to it was, he picked up his second mobile and checked his facebook statuses, keeping hundreds of people longing in the queue. It was only after approximately 10 minutes that he stamped my passport and let me move forward. It is just one case i wanted to add it to your knowledge which I went through personally. Thank You.
Guess what…when I arrived recently in Jeddah you wont believe what the immigration official was doing while checking the passports. He was on his mobile watching ‘Arab Idol’.
Dear Muneer
What ever he was doing but simultaneously he was processing you , the reason why he may have kept you waiting was waiting the response from the system after scanned your finger prints weather previously you have visited or any crime may be involved . He shouldn’t put his lovely conversation on speaker but as young guy we need to give them some time to patch up with the formalities ….. you are lucky he was in good mood …take it easy …
Dear Abdul Wahab,
If it is system, then they should upgrade this. cause nothing is happening likely in any other country of the world.
OK, let says i accept you point is valid, but what about there behaviors and treatments with passengers, specially new coming passengers. What about there rubbish language that they are calling people “Haevaan , Baqar , Humaar” ect. I landed first time on Riyadh airport and i saw the officials are smoking at desk, taking coffees and chit chating to each other to leave there desk and standing along with other’s desk and people are standing in queues for hours without any reason. one of the stupid security boy age about 24 or 26 years he slapped a gentleman who was about 45 to 50 years old, cause he was Asian and wearing his national dress. Is this a system fault or official instruction to do so ?.
I agree that it is not solely the building and the facilities of the airports that matters. Lasting impression is based on your personal encounters on how it impacted you.
In my experience in all Saudi Airports most of the staffs are not well trained and even they don’t respect expatriates. More over I have seen in all airport that there is double standard i.e. for GCC there is special line for immigration but i have not seen in other countries like this.
While I am all against discrimination, you’ve clearly not travelled the world. Go to UK and you have a separate line for Brits and EU citizens. Go to Turkey and you have a separate line for Turkish folks. This is done because the security risks and consequently the processing is different from other visitors.
We need not send them out of the country, just send them to KKIA -Riyadh. Definitely they will see the difference. How polite and nice they are and they are Saudis too!
Jeddah’s KAIA airport does have its problems but it isn’t as bad as it sounds. There have been improvements over the past several years. The airport is 35 years old and was not built to handle the passenger traffic it has now in 2015. The airport immigration and customs officials are doing their jobs. They have to deal with many different cultures and languages and have a frustrating job. Given that the terminals are small and space is limited to provide all the services required, the airport immigration, customs and airline staff are forced to herd people around. There is room for improvement but let’s not give the impression that it is a hopeless situation. There are many excellent airport staff who try to help and assist passengers in their journeys.
Rashid, they chose to be where they are and they get paid to do it. Therefore they should do their job well. Furthermore, they come into contact with people all day, every day, they should have good people skills.
Your comment reminds me of the situation where Saudi Airlines staff were throwing peoples luggage around people on social media were defending them and saying “it’s a hard job…don’t be so hard on them” etc. If you get paid to do a job, do it well, NO EXCUSES!
PS, I have vistied both the North and South terminal and all I can say is, this article is spot on. Let’s hope the new airport employs better personnel and enforces some sort of quality control!
You are wrong, I have been twice at Jeddah airport. I had a layover of about 5 to 7 hours there. Jeddah airport staff is probably the worst in the world and I have been to at least 80 airports in the last 20 years. It seems like they do not have any formal training.. They don’t know how to talk to people let alone greeting them. They have to control their arrogance, and should start behaving like human beings.
Dubai airport is a mediocre airport, when you ask a question, several locals get together in a meeting and then all trying to answer at one time…
The one Airport I recommend is Frankfort. I have transited for couple of hours a few times there. At this airport, even if you insist to tip a cleaner or a wheelchair operator, they would not take it by saying that we are paid employees. I always found a welcoming smile on everyone’s face (not like Dubai staff). Hope that our local airport managers will look into such dedicated airport management and their staff…
Hope the new Airport brings lot of new changes in all aspects especially in treating passenger who arrives in the kingdom, past was very very worst but we hope that the future will be: “The very best Airport in the World”.
What can be more annoying than to stand in a long long queue ending at a counter with a lazy slobber sitting there, who occasionally leaves his seat under the pretension of going to washroom and returns after a having spent a while. Then there is Gava and Mobile. It is bank or airport you get the worst examples of unprofessionalism here. Dear writer you are a Saudi national and author you definitely get way better service at airport and you cannot completely know the agony and anguish which is inflicted particularly at foreigners terminal by the immigration staff. There is a simple solution the employers should have a tracking system to count number of persons served by every officer in given time. Promotions and salary enhancements should be made on the basis of the efficiency. This would create a competitive ambiance and hence trigger good customer service. Taxi is less than 1 percent of the problem.
What every your reader RA has discribed is not the real truth , its just the words of the outside world which are spoken here , before saying that Jeddah airport is the world second worst airport and pointing fingures on immigration and customs officers one have to look inside himself how many airports have he or she been visited and then justify .
Today airport immigration director is one of the best in severing the guest.
It’s sad that RA after servering at JED airport indose these false aligation , or might be by siting at home RA was doing the service by social media (watsup, Facebook,twitter ) that’s why does not know the truth.
Each and every airport in the world have positive and negative draw backs.
From my point of view JED is the world best airport , this is not judt words based on the truth of my travel and work exerience.
Please we need to discage the media and people which wants to project negative of this country and people.
May Allah mercy be on this land and people Ameen ..
Thank you have a good day ..
Abdulwahab
lol…nice one..almost got me there!
our umrah pilgrim arrive at jed airport before subuh/fajr and only able to pass the immigration counter after 8am. fajar prayer have to be done at 8am because of lousy immigration officer. i was the 4th person at the waiting line and still have to wait 3hr…how can u said jed airport is the best?have u been to another country airport?how clean their toilet compare to yours?jeddah airport doesn’t even have place to take ablution and proper praying room. if there is people complaining, then u should seek out and solve the problem, not blaming the complainer..
Simple kindness reflects the goodwill of a nation.
I read the earlier article and thought he did not want to touch the elite of officials in the airport. Poor taxi drivers who I dare to approach but no wonder follows the same attitude. They touch you, pull you by hand, putting his hand on your shoulder etc. complete lack of social manners and behaviors. On the other hand emigration officer will never direct you to right counter rather would try to hoard you in a wrong place – ya Bengali, ya Hindi they shouts.
Newly introduced plane clothed man (some of them try to speak in English) in the passport check counter once, while his system is down started talking to me and asked how much is my salary, he started from 3 thousand, no, 5 thousand no, and he went on.
Same thing happened, I had an small accident while coming from Makkah, fasting. waiting in front of a traffic police for paper. The middle aged bearded police man asked me how much is my salary. In a gathering an old friend saying the same on the airport immigration – didnt’ they ask you about your salary!
Once I was waiting for 4 hours in front of immigration desk, we moved 3 counters. This confusion is always there. Many matters like this does not require a government rule or written procedures. You do not need to be generous and polite either, just needs to think that you are on duty.
I can narrate so many incidents that I myself experienced over few decades. I believe all of them mainly because lack of training and proper orientation on the social and cultural aspects of their job.
Being a Muslim I always admonish myself seeing them behave like the way they do as many of us look up to Saudi Arabia bastion of Muslim’s hope and aspiration.
I do not know how restrictive it is to talk about general social ill, this time again the writer spoke well.
Islam and Saudi culture are two separate entities…
Dear Brothers,
I just want to share with you few experiences.
If anyone entering in KSA for 1st time , he waiting in Que for several hours from 8 to 10 hours.
But still there discrimination, if you are holding EU passport you have fastest way to go out, but if you have unfortunate Asian passport than 10 hours minimum in Que to wait for immigration.
There could be done better for Hajj and umrah people, they also facing same trouble waiting for 10 hours at airport.
And more sad , if you complain than authorities give you punishment and asking you to sit on-side and wait more longer.
Hygiene issue are another biggest challenges at KSA airports.
need to boos their training more for better services at airport
First impression is the best impression…as immigration is the first gate of entry to any country the impression we give at immigration should be the best, i hope the airport authorities in Saudi will give necessary training and awareness to their employees to welcome the passengers in a way that Islam and Saudi culture will be attracted.
Plus if the article were in Arabic it may open eyes of some employees as well..
Hope for best.
Hearty Congratulations to the writer for predicting this a month back. It is time Saudi Govt should upgrade and modernize this dilapidated airport sensing its huge importance.
I have tried Jeddah Airport in 2013 on my flights from Manila to Riyadh via Jeddah, but the airport personnel I came accross with me are all good and respectful. Maybe in some instances, you know, people who are tired and weary, they can forget how to handle people. But overall, they are all courteous and helpful.
Congrats 🙂
Based on my 5 year experience, long queue in immigration was consistently slow.
Immigration official were too slow and not prioritizing their job.
It is very hard to compare this service in Dubai.
I hope it will be corrected because the image of this airport is getting worse due to this practices.
Your article “Jeddah Airport-World’s second worst, ”in the Saudi Gazette is an article that needs to be read and re-read by every Saudi in position of authority and decision making. Whilst the comments from one of the readers by the name of R.A. has very rightly explained the treatment meted out to foreigners at Saudi airports and the mental agony and frustration one experiences during his sojourn at Saudi airports he has also very aptly described Saudi behavior in complete contrast to Islamic teachings.
Having lived briefly in Saudia Arabia and that too in the Holy City of Madinah my experience with the ordinary Saudis has been nothing but memorable. Always the first to greet, modest, pious and with a generosity that has no limits, I simply love the Saudis and Saudia Arabia. But yes, it is the people who have been given authority and power (the immigration staff, custom officials, police) are the ones who project a very negative image of Islam and the values that Saudia Arabia stands for and cherishes.
For an outsider disembarking from a plane and then departing after his stay in the country the first and last impressions sometimes become a lasting horror and nightmare.
Regards,
Dr. S.J
What else to say, May Allah SWT guide US ALL to the very rightful ways of Islam and in fact
respect honor and above all be more human then anything else. we really have lot to learn and follow the best way. Sorry, this apply to all the airports of KSA not only in Jeddah.
I have also some very decent Saudi friends in the 30 years of my visits. still in contact as from the day one.
For sure treatment of passengers by staff is rough at Jeddah airports.
I myself recall the first time coming to Saudi Arabia..when we were at the KAIA.. One of the customs officer took our passports and his colleague asked which nationality are we and he told him that we were Kenyans..the other officer said “mafi faida” meaning we Kenyans don’t have any impact on the saudi govt..he said that in an arrogant manner thinking that we don’t understand Arabic…and that’s not it… They got hold of two of my friends without any valid reasons but to exercise their power…it is sad.
If rituals are not teaching proper humane behavior, then what are they for? Results of rewards must reflect in courteous, humane, compassionate, kind human beings. May Allah SWT guide us all..
System Down….. Typical Immigration Officer sentence for the people standing in Long Queue….
Human element in all Saudi airports is deplorable. The treatment with Asian expatriates is especially very very bad. I have lived in KSA for about 20 years and most of the time made 2 trips a year, back home, Pakistan.
It is really sad to know that the condition of king Abdulaziz Airport is so bad as it is the airport through which millions of Muslims reach the holy places in Makkah and Madinah. For the last several years we have been hearing that billions are being spent to expand it and improve the services for passengers coming from all over the world. In fact the civil aviation authority should train the people who deal with the passengers before building the wholes
The author has bravely shed light on one of many crucial problems faced by all Muslims visiting, working and residing in KSA. The treatment and behavior of Saudis utterly are disgusting and unimaginable because we visitors imagine pleasantries being center of Islam. However it is totally contradictory against the teaching of great religion. I never expected that level of poor service and discourteous personality though all most all Muslim countries obviously position top from worst end. I just don’t understand what they learn at home, at school and at university about professional behavior and attitude. How for God sake, all are equally and squarely bad possible on a land that turned from ignorance to knowledge and darkness to light and spread to different parts of the world.
Lack of facilities is understandable, but good and cautious behavior of staff doesn’t cost a dime. Why they don’t see this as a problem and try to fix it.
After reading all of these comments from suffering peoples may I ask what is the solution ? And when it will be?
Lets all raise our hats that its NOT the worst! 😛
Gentlemen passing negative comments on my brothren Saudis and the airport authorities , can you tell me two things.
1. Which airport in the world you can go as meet and assist your old age family members when they arrive at jeddah airport, if you are polite and gentle with the so called saudi security and make understand the problem you can reach upto the immigration counters.
2. In which airport in the world you enter upto the check in counters to say good bye to your family members .
You need to be thankful to the airport director who has given this facilities , free of cost.
Make your list of world best airport and compare with my Jeddah airport you will see the differences and agree that this airport is far better than any airport in the world .
Yes few things may need to be changed which will come gradually, which requires some time.
Welcome to King Abdulaziz International Airport ..
I think the real problem is lack of accountability/ rules and regulations are not implementing properly! No one is there to ask, nothing to be feared… Little knowledge about real Islamic teachings.
Yes, why the guys who enter into Aramco Compound in DHA are driving with care and obeying all rules of the traffic that are placed within the compound?
Why many of the same guys does not do so when they are out of the compound?? !
The answer is simple: if they break the rules in the compound there will be penalty, or if the violation continue there will be complete ban in driving within the compound.
I think privatization may help even though I a not a complete supporter of the privatization because it has its own negatives)
(Many of the public sector employees are the same in other part of the world too but not in airports I believe. If they ended up in private sector they will be good at work!)
Pure Racism! A true reflection of the rest of the country/culture.
Great article, great writes, speaks for all the non-Saudis and no-arabs, kudos.
What I have noticed that RA had got a wrong ticket , instead of going to Albalad to catch SAPTCO he reached KAIA airport .
His packing was made as per road travel but landed at airport , that is why he wss carrying microwave oven.
As per airport security it has to go through cargo and not as checked baggage.
RA i feel sorry as you mentioned that you had served in the airport management. And not aware what need to be carried while traveling by air . And brother because of your mistake don’t raise fingers on my brother (security) who are kind hearted and hard working…..
It all depends on the quality of Human Resources which a country possess or being developed. Things does not become best by it self but it is always the Human Resources of the country who does it.
The Human Resources of the Muslim World are almost at the bottom in ranking among the best human resources of the world.