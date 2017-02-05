Allow expats to work without hassle

By Ahmed Assad Khalil
Al-Madina
WHO are the expatriates? Why did they come to our country? Do we really need them? Can we do without them? What is the alternative for them? Where is the problem and what is the solution?
These questions and many others come to our minds from time to time. Many people call for getting rid of expatriates completely and as quickly as possible.
But first let us find the answers to these questions, which hopefully will be, at least to some degree, satisfactory to everyone without a trace of racism, revulsion or denial in their blood.
The majority of expatriates were recruited to work in our country through official channels in order to perform certain jobs that required skills and experience. They were brought in to meet the demand for those skills and their presence in our country became a necessity because we were not perform those jobs by ourselves.
For instance, we needed the expatriates to work as medical doctors, teachers, technicians, construction laborers, cleaners, machine operators, maintenance workers, barbers, welders, carpenters and electricians, jobs that Saudi citizens were incapable of doing. This is a fact that we should admit and acknowledge. If this was the case, obviously we cannot do away with all the expatriates once and for all.
If we decide to deport all the expatriates, do we have any real alternatives? Do we have enough national cadres to replace the expatriate manpower and satisfy our needs for people to handle all the menial tasks?
Our present situation, which made us to look for helping hands abroad, was the result of accumulations from the past and the absence of the work culture in a large segment of our society.
We did not open the doors to such jobs before our sons and daughters because we were eager to place them in top positions, whether in the government or the private sector. We wanted all of them to be managers.
Many of us fell in this trap and remained there until the specter of unemployment started to show its ugly face. We woke up only to find that a large number of our sons and daughters are incapable of performing jobs that have been filled by expatriates.
The economic booms this country has witnessed might also be among the causes of this situation. Today the circumstances have changed. The work parameters have also changed. We have to adapt to these changes in a realistic manner and to reform our own lifestyle and that of our children.
We have to look at the future in a different manner and try to change our work ethics and cultures in a way that suits us the best.
The ultimate solution, however, lies in education in all its forms, especially technical and vocational training, the lack of which is responsible for our current situation.
Many convictions have changed. A large number of young Saudi men and women have started doing manual work and have achieved remarkable success, which we never expected of them. This means we have the ability if there is the will. Every job is an honest job and will not belittle our sons and daughters nor will it undermine their dignity or position in society.
Lastly, I request everyone to allow expatriates to do their work without hassle. I also ask for paving the way for the future of our young men and women without fear or hesitation.
We should stop crying over spilt milk and instead start laying down the bricks for the success of our sons and daughters who will ultimately be able to perform all the manual and technical jobs that are now in the hands of expatriates.
A very reasonable, realistic and honest article. The problems of both Saudis as well as the expatriates can be amicably resolved if most of the Saudis start thinking and acting like the gentleman who wrote this article.
Thanks – well said; All Praise to Allah.
Very Well said Sir ,
Very True, & Brief .
Great article…. thank God someone cares about us.
The expatriates who brought here in Saudi Arabia for technical jobs via legal recruitment process became part of this community. Earlier they left the places where they were born & where they have best chances of getting settled in society by adopting any kind of career, a business or a job. Starting a career requires a lot of hard work & effort & after some time one get reward for his/her hard work. If expatriate goes back to their places, they have to do all that hard work again which they have invested in Saudi Arabia & reached at higher career stage. If they go back to their countries they have to start again from zero. Employer in Saudi Arabia might pay their end of service fund but he cannot pay back those years of hard work which an expatriate invested at early stages of his career.
Very well written thought!! We know that one fine day we will go back to our homes. We came here bcoz we wanted to give our children a better life standards, thats it. Nothing more or nothing less. We are glad to be among you, though for a short period. If not here we would definitely go to some other country for livelyhood, this will not be the end of road. However honestly we love being here and lead a peaceful life. We will be glad if we can be of any use to upbuild the great kingdom of SA. Rest is yet to be seen, what happens next.
very well said
very wel said thanks to this gentleman for understanding and writing this article.
Mr. Ahmed Assad Khalil – another writer I highly respect. Great article as usual! Keep writing good Sir!
Reality!!
Assalamu-alaikum to all. Dear sir, happy to see you here and good message but in the middle east excepting sultanate of oman, the rules are against of expats
Thanks, If the administration think alike.
Very good thinking…Expats also should be given respect once they were the one who helped u reach still here.now u can’t tel them to go…but instead give them there liberty and freedom to work.Saudi should become a true islamic example for everyone in world…plz don’t use expats and throw them telling u do need any more..
Realistic view.
No one can replace Saudis if they are able to take charge, willing to work and cater the demand. Expatriates however are loser in any case. They comes here for serving Saudi Arabia leaving their beloved behind. Goes through difficult conditions and sometimes encounter extreme injustice as well. They are misfit even in their societies when they go back. After having served here they become physically & psychologically weak and rebuilding becomes challenge for them upon return.
ExpatS has given his life and career even their sweat and blood every single day many have gone through sleepless nights to up bring many projects / sales even many people have been skipped their meals to do there best work. It will take decades to replace expats with that same determination to work for his own home Land SA.
Thank you for understanding our situations..
Well said! The uk or other countries did not ban Saudis from working or learning their! Stop them from buying property in other countries, it’s all one sided . Let all the expats leave and see what happens😂