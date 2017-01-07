Why are ambitious young Saudis not being given a chance to succeed?

By Dr. Abdulmonem Algow

Saudi Aramco, the giant Saudi oil company, last year began to implement a long-term Saudization policy to empower Saudis to replace the current non-Saudi suppliers and manufacturers with which Aramco deals. In fact, the late Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz called on Saudi Aramco to adopt a Saudization policy that would replace all non-Saudis with Saudis.

Public universities and educational institutions that are run by the government need to play a role in enhancing Saudization across all sectors. This is because these institutions, medical and educational, have benefited from government support. The least they can do to show appreciation is to work on enforcing Saudization programs. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University, public schools and government hospitals should help implement Saudization programs.

The above institutions are currently not exerting sufficient efforts to increase Saudization. Moreover, they have a large number of non-Saudi staff members. The Ministries of Education and Health should take action to enhance Saudization in the above sectors. Why are they silent about it?

Today, we have many young Saudi men and women who have graduated from prestigious universities inside and outside the country and who have specialized in important fields. They are ambitious and smart and expect us to give them a chance to prove themselves and excel at what they do. If we do not show them that we trust them, they will leave the country and go to another that appreciates their skills and qualifications. Frankly speaking, I do not understand why these ambitious and outstanding students are being denied these chances.

Public hospitals are run by medical companies which prefer to hire nurses, x-ray technicians, anesthetists, radiologists and physiotherapists from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt, the Philippines, Sudan etc. We have qualified Saudis who are dedicated, devoted and competent and who can fill the same positions. Why have they not been hired? It seems that medical and educational institutions do not take Saudization seriously. Why are they not being held accountable for their negligence in achieving Saudization?