By Hamoud Abu Talib

Okaz

A CITIZEN by the name Saad Al-Thuwaini became the talk of the people and the media after the minister of civil service was relieved from his post and sent for investigation.

The citizen took an action that was both risky and dangerous. His complaint against the minister to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) might have backfired but he was too brave to heed the consequences.

Thuwaini’s action might have caused him a lot of trouble but he went ahead with his complaint against the minister, supporting it with evidence documented using social media tools.

Thuwaini considered this as an ethical duty toward the homeland, which he should not be stopped or deterred from doing. He called for prosecuting the minister over the allegations of corruption against him.

This move by an ordinary citizen against a government minister might have been considered complete madness in the past. It might also have been considered a kind of fiction with no relationship to reality.

Who would have dared to file a complaint against a minister or a senior government official even if he had a handful of solid evidence against him?

If any citizen ever had the guts to file a complaint against a minister or a senior official, then a defense network in support of the minister or the official would quickly spring into action. This network would do whatever possible to acquit the minister from the “false” accusation and bring him out of it as clean as a china plate.

The citizen who committed the “foolishness” of making a “malicious” complaint and false allegations against a public figure would have to bear the consequences. He would be accused of targeting a “sincere and loyal” official who was being envied for his accomplishments, loyalty and patriotism.

His life would then be turned into hell by the recommendations from the supporters of the “honest” minister or official.

Unmindful of the harsh consequences, Thuwaini was driven by his pure instinct and his duty toward his homeland. It was as if something deep inside him told him that his case was just and that justice will finally prevail.

His instinct told him that his case was fair and that he will emerge triumphant so he decided to go ahead with his complaint. He followed it up with Nazaha, which he visited just four days before the minister was relieved.

Many of his friends warned him against going on with his complaint. They told him that he was entering a hornet’s nest and it would be difficult for him to get out of it.

Thuwaini did not heed the warnings by his friends and relatives. He stayed put and continued following up the case for six months on behalf of his countrymen and women.

He followed up his case against the minister courageously and with full confidence until the triumph came to him through the hands of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman who set a historical precedence that would scare every minister or top official away from committing corruption in the future.

Thuwaini’s brave initiative has launched a new era of responsibility, which every citizen should shoulder to protect the nation against any form of direct or indirect corruption.

The government has become a great supporter of brave citizens who are determined to protect their country against all sorts of violations. Let us all become Saad Al-Thuwainis.