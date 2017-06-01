Empower Saudis, not Saudization

By Hani Al-Dhahiri

Okaz

DOES the Saudi who is unable to find an income to lead a decent life need a job or a stable source of income? Is modest employment the only way to improve a citizen’s life or is it just a means to secure him an income? Why has the job become a goal of all our plans, instead of just a means of providing an income, while there are other means that are better for the citizen and the national economy?

These questions must be posed to ourselves after more than a quarter of a century has been wasted on Saudization plans that were doomed to fail and became a problem in itself. The lazy bureaucratic mindset that developed the primitive strategies believed that solving the problem of income and unemployment can be done through a magical word called “job.” Instead of working to find alternative ways to provide an income for the jobless by turning them into “traders and employers” for example, these lazy bureaucrats tried to modify the social culture and persuade the citizens to become workers in vegetable shops and security guards in public buildings because they cannot imagine anything other than their dreamy, magical solution: the job.

This reckless intervention in the market and this bureaucratic mentality did not solve the problems of the poor and needy citizen. In fact it caused confusion among employers and truned Saudi Arabia from a market that lured investors and attracted capital into an environment that repels investment and dissuades investors. It is time to stop this pointless talk and leave the markets to manage themselves, and work on enabling the citizen to be a participant on the same level as the “employer.” Only then can we say that we are addressing unemployment.

In the neighboring Gulf states, which enjoy strong economies and vibrant markets that attract capital from all over the world, the question of “job resettlement” is confined to government departments or “state jobs” only, while the citizen has the smooth sailing as an employer and businessman banking on the privileges granted by his “citizenship.” This allows him to obtain a high income and build a decent life for himself and his family. His privileges include, but not limited to, procedural and financing facilities to establish any useful project and the logistical support to bring labor without complications.

What we discredit in Saudi Arabia as “tastattur”, or “commercial cover-up”, is partnership in those countries as it is actually an economic solution to provide the citizen with a regular income. They call it partnership because the mentalities that manage the labor market there are not obsessed with providing the citizen with “employment” but are determined to empower him to find an income that makes his life better.

If you ask anyone why we fight “commercial cover-ups” instead of making laws to transform this phenomenon into a project and source of income for hundreds of thousands of citizens, he will say it is because the money goes out of the country. If I ask him why the foreigner does not spend his income here and is forced to repatriate it elsewhere, he will not find a convincing answer, although the answer is clear and simple: the worker’s feeling of instability in our country as a result of the unwelcoming and complex procedures. This is what we must address to solve the problem of the flight of funds abroad and not hit the markets while holding on to the “Saudization facade” that broke the back of our economy rather than reformed it.