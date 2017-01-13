Exempt long-term expats from new government fees

Shitwi Al-Ghaithy
The Kingdom’s latest economic changes include cutting down public expenditure, cancelling allowances and bonuses for government employees and lifting subsidies from petroleum and electricity. One of the changes includes imposing monthly fees on expatriate workers of all nationalities, except for Burmese, Yemeni and Syrian nationals.
No official details about the fees have so far been released. We do not know whether the fees will differ based on the occupation of the expatriate worker. We should differentiate between expatriate workers born in the Kingdom, or those who have lived here for over 30 years, and who spend their money inside the country. They are different from the expatriate workers who have been working and living in the country for only a few years. There is a big difference between the two. The latter spend their money outside the country.
There are expatriates of certain nationalities who were born and raised in the Kingdom. Their parents have been living in the country for decades. They even have Saudi relatives or have married into Saudi families. These expatriates do not have Saudi nationality but they act and think like Saudis because they have never traveled to their countries of origin.
An example is the Mauritanian community in the Hejaz who are known as Shanqitis. This is a large community. Some of them have Saudi nationality while others do not. The majority of them have been living in Saudi Arabia for more than 50 years. Most of them have never visited Mauritania.
Therefore, the decision that was issued recently regarding the imposition of fees on expatriate workers needs to take into consideration such communities. We have members of different expatriate communities who have lived all their life in the Kingdom but who for one reason or the other do not have Saudi nationality. In fact, they act and speak like Saudis and have grown up accustomed to Saudi traditions and culture.
I have suggested more than once that these expatriates should be given permanent residency status and be excluded from the sponsorship or kafala system. I believe the system has become obsolete and ineffective. Moreover, it hinders the lives of many. Therefore, we need to take the above facts into consideration before implementing any new changes.
there are millions of foreign nationals who have been residing working raising kids born inside the country, for a long time, and many of them want to become Saudi citizens, some dont.
Many unmarried saudis should be allowed to marry with long term residents, without approval from anyone, if both are over 30, or if under 30, experienced (divorced or widowed), and a male ( saudi or expat) having income to support his family of 2 ( husband and wife).
Revenue increase thru alternative measures is a necessary excercise for any government especially when nation’s main source of income faces difficulties. But I am profoundly saddened and disturbed when I see the excercise is targeted and discriminatory. Any measure that targets people based on us vs them, citizen vs. expat and long term vs short term etc are by definition discrimination and should not be supported. Instead of imposing expat dependent tax, KSA can impose income tax for all wage earners including its own citizen. The income tax model can be complicated or simple but one thing it must ensure that it remains fair to everybody so that nobody falls thru the crack or have no safety net around them.
differentiation between short term and long term is not disctimination it is based in fact that they r born and raised up in this community have not sent out their earnings and ultimately servred the saudi econony in a better way and for longer time by increasing demand less or no remitance and long years of service to increase countries GDP. so goving them permanent residency will encourage them to keep doing that and will motivate other expacts also to contribute more to economy in those areas if they would like to be in that category.
Not for long or short period, the resident fee system should not be implemented. If once implemented the poor and middle class expats will send their children back home and the ultimate income of the Govt will be less again !!!
If there is equality, fees should apply to everyone not just expatriates.
If not, then the employer should pay this fee – not the employee.
Saudi Borns are loyal to the Kingdom. The recent difficult times Kingdom is passing through, it needs the skills and hardwork of the society and these long term expats and their offsprings are perfect for guiding the Saudi population through these times. They don’t demand Nationality but only Permanent Residency so they can establish a setup here. Annual resident permit renewals leaves them no time for investment.
Expat is wrong way to label anyone, we are all human being, respect all equally, compassion and honesty along with humane touch sincerity on all levels. only way forward. you just can not live alone in your tent.
I think it is too late and damage has already been done. Most of expats have already made their minds to send their families back and eventually leave themselves as well.
Now its just a matter of time. So good luck with your plans & visions.
Very Good Idea i Personally support this idea. Give at least permanent residency to the people who are born here and those who are working here continuously for more then 30 years.Atleast make these people feel Saudia as their Second home . Make them feel proud , Make them distinguished among other expatriates. atleast bestow mercy and kindness on these Loyal foreign subjects and believe me this would prove the BEST STEP for the Government and in return the human resource asset of Saudia will increase and also Saudi ARABIA will progress INSHALLAH