If expats leave, will Saudis do the work?

By Abdul Aziz Al-Suwaiegh
A FRIEND recently asked a very pertinent and pressing question on his Facebook page: “If three million expat workers decide to leave the country because they cannot pay the new fees imposed by the government, do we have three million Saudis ready to fill their places?”
This is a very important question and he received many replies from his friends and followers and the common answer was that Saudis have the priority in work and jobs.
But what jobs exactly? There is reasonable doubt about the willingness of Saudis to fill labor-intensive jobs such as cleaning, construction, cooking and assembly line factory jobs. And if we manage to find a million Saudis to fill these jobs, what about the remaining two million?
Some people say that there are high-paying jobs with great benefits that are almost exclusively filled by expat workers. When unemployed Saudis ask why such jobs are filled only by expats, they are often told to go work as mechanics or as cleaners sweeping floors.
The problem with this reply is that our youth did not study and work hard to be given such low-paying jobs. They specialized, in college and university, in subjects that mean that they possess qualifications that make them eligible for jobs that are well beyond being a car mechanic or a cleaner. Our youths do not look down on these jobs because there is no shame in work, but their problem with such jobs is that they are over qualified for them.
yes why not sir, this is their country why NOT?
And whose fault is that?
Firstly lets not bash Car Mechanics as a bad job. A certified master mechanic earns 15,000 Basic.
Secondly, a university degree is only prove that you succeeded to learn at university, it has nothing to say about how and if you can apply productively what you learned to add value to the company’s operation.
Thirdly, learning starts after university it does not stop as so many imply.
Agreed
I am pilipino.I am mechanic i earn 12k sr monthly.so what is the problem of being mechanic? I also study in college.dont be specific dude mechanic and cleaner is a decent job not a low paying job.it seems that you have problem of being mechanic or cleaners.
Dear sir,
Being a mechanic or a sweeper or any job for that matter doesn’t matter… it’s called Dignity of labor ! Every job is important and has its own importance in helping the to improve the individuals life, which helps in improve the society and the country as a whole. Whether your rich or not, if you don’t look down upon another’s job or his ear just g which he / she is earning with dignity that helps empower the country 🙂 . Education gives you the support to this dignity.
Saudi youth should look at the bigger picture and be optimistic. They shouldn’t think that they are over qualified on any position available in the market because nothing beats optimistic mindset to help this struggling economy to cope up. A job is a job for as long as its legal given fair and square.
Sir, good article.
Our Government School System is very bad, they are not producing good quality for Universities. In addition, there are number problems in Universities as well. We need to re-engineer our schooling system to the point that no one send their kids to private schools.
Degrees don’t make you a manager. My son did his MBA from UK. He refused himself a
Managerial job because he said I do
Not have experience to perform. He started at the bottom and rose in time to the job he was initially offered in a few years. He is now doing a fantastic job. That should be the way to move up. Be realistic, gain experience and move up, degrees don’t create managers, they create potential candidates.
that’s just another unresearched article, because you are implying that all saudis who are looking for work are university graduate, you are looking at a specific segment of people, i know some saudis who are working with their high school degrees, and no one is saying for an overqualified to work as a cleaner. that’s if we put aside the fact that you are degrading some of these jobs.
When a nation want to go upside they need sacrifices. If people of saudi arabia really wants to work for their nation their amazing country so no job is bad or good as far as nations concern. Everyone should be ready for jobs accordingly.
I beleive the trick is learn to Live together, Earn together, Build the nation and its economy together. One day this alien citizen would defenitely go back to his family and country, in mean time if he is with us helping our market to grow should be of no harm. Above all LETS COMPLETE EACH OTHER , NOT COMPETE EACH OTHER.
Getting a degree bachelors or higher or lower is part of the requirements, but getting job done is another thing. That entails responsibility, commitment, hardwork, excellence, sincerity. Personal attributes I guess is the missing piece!