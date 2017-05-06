Let’s revive the values of humanity

Dr. Somaya Al-Sulaiman

Al-Youm

In today’s world, we constantly hear, read and watch negative news of wars, bloodshed, oppression and the displacement of people and misery. We are bombarded with such news on a daily basis to the extent that it is difficult for one to imagine that there is still peace in the world. It is always hard for such people who have suffered to get through these hardships and stand on their feet again. Luckily, our country is not going through the same difficulties that other countries are experiencing. We should be thankful for that. We have a duty to carry out and we should not stand silent and do nothing. It would be a shame if we did so.

When we watch on TV how our fellow humans are suffering, we should sympathize with them. Being exposed to daily images of conflict, fighting and killing makes us feel apathetic toward fellow human beings who are in distress. These images can turn us into insensitive human beings if we keep watching them and do nothing to help. Condemning the unjust actions against our fellow brothers and sisters in the world is not enough. We should remember that speaking against injustice should be supported with action. What does that mean?

We should not lose the values of humanity within us. If we cannot help human beings in distress because they are at a distance, we can help them indirectly. We should spread kindness and launch humanitarian initiatives to help people around us who can be reached. We should always greet others with a smile and come to their aid if they need help. The value of giving is rewarding and makes one feel relieved and happy. We should think of new ways to bring happiness to the people around us.

I advise people who feel down and depressed when they see news of killing and destruction not to change the channel and pretend that they have not seen anything. They should do something good to others in order to feel happy and capable of making a change. While it is true that we cannot change the situation of people who are suffering, we can at least revive the values of humanity and hope.