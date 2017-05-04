Before letting women drive

Khaled Al-Suleiman

Okaz

IT seems that allowing women to drive is a matter of time only. It may happen faster than we expect.

The question arises as to what are the preparations for this move which we should take other than issuing driving licenses to women and the anticipated overcrowding in the car showrooms in various parts of the Kingdom?

Firstly: The number of expatriate drivers must be reduced. Driving licenses must be granted to certain expatriates who are vocational and good drivers. This is done in a number of countries. This also requires expediting the completion of the public transport system in all towns and cities.

Secondly: Loopholes in the traffic safety measures have to be corrected.

Marking the detours with blocks is only confusing the traffic flow and is a real threat to motorists and their vehicles.

Thirdly: The traffic department should qualify its policemen who represent a weak point in its endeavors to promote performance.

Sometimes you feel that a number of traffic policemen were detached from their duties and are far away from the roles they are expected to undertake.

On many occasions they impede traffic instead of facilitating it. You will find them standing at the road entrances to obstruct traffic instead of easing it.

I think it is time to prevent the traffic policemen from using their cell phones while on duty so as not to be distracted from their task.

The decision to allow women to drive is expected to raise a lot of

controversy in our society. This controversy will not, however, change anything.

The decision to allow women to drive will be final and will not be rescinded once made.

The need of the Saudi women to drive their own cars is both a personal option and a dire need for many of them and their families.

Those who object to women driving should abandon their cars for a week and they definitely feel the pain and predicament of women for not be allowed to drive their own cars.