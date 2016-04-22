Why are there so many atheists in the Arab world?

Muhammad Omar Al-Amoudi
THE number of atheists in the Arab world is increasing at an alarming rate. It is said that atheism is now widespread in places that have been thought to be safe in the past. Undoubtedly, there are outside players who are working day and night to spread atheism in the Arab world with the help of certain satellite TV channels, social media websites and radio.
Some reports claim that atheism is very common among educated segments of society, mostly university graduates. Shockingly, the Arab world is not taking drastic action nor is it making great efforts to fight the wave of atheism. It should be noted that the reason behind the spread of atheism among the youth in Muslim countries is not to attack Islam only, but also to create some spiritual void in people’s hearts and make them stop worshiping their Creator. I have been to an Arab country where there are cafés for atheists. I know a street called Atheist Street in an Arab country.
Some say that the number of atheists in our societies is on the rise because of the hardline and extremist thoughts and ideologies that have overpowered the principles of moderation. Some blame today’s Muslim scholars for this wave of atheism because scholars have overlooked the problem and have decided to focus on other issues that are less important. Others attribute the reason to unemployment, rampant corruption, oppressive regimes and negligence.
Unfortunately, most scholars do not give clear and complete answers to the reasons for the increase in the number of atheists. The same thing is true for teachers who do not have good answers as to why the Arab world has a large number of atheists.
Some Arab people want to rebel against their parents, scholars, leaders etc who force religious ideas and practices on the youth, but they themselves do not follow. It is called ” hypocrites”.
Some men who hold a social status, call themselves muslims, wearing beard but go around bars, drink and have fun with non-related women. some mothers (women) wear full burka when going out, but at home, she smokes all day, dances and use make up, chat on line with non-related men, and treats the house-workers bad. some preach that investing and loaning from bank is haram because of interest payment, but many rich Arabs invest in international banks and enjoy interests.
Atheists want to stay away from these hypocrites.
The best way to weaken a society is to disturb values. I am not sure how much truth is there in abdullah comments….but blaming hypocrisy is not a justification for atheism. Similarly blaming others for own misdeeds is a loosers theory. A positive approach would be to start rectification from within ourselfs and immediate surroundings.
You covered all of the point in an excellent manner. May الله bless you.
Atheism is a growing trend in Western nations and Arabs with inferiority complexes drool over every word from the white man. This phenomena of atheist Arabs is just a natural progression of how their brains are digressing as a result of the cultural and social complexes they are facing for looking towards the West and white man for all the answers.
If the youth follow the enemies of Islam as their role models this is what happens. Its duty of a scholar to visit these people and convince them about Islamic values. Not expect them to come to you…stop following football icons very seriously. You see even in Masjid people wearing 3/4 pants and T shirts of football role models…just securing Iman and not propagating is the biggest issue today.If everyone uses social media to learn about Islam it has limitations but spreading Islam with your wealth and time will give you the lasting peace and the blessings of Allah (SWT)
Most atheists I know 1) make no distinctions between different ethnicities, races, or nationalities with regard to the merits of religions or the arguments for and against religions, 2) do not oppose only one particular religion since they think all religions are fictional and, 3) are unlikely to be persuaded otherwise by anyone who argues for a particular religion on some basis other than best fit with the overall available emprirical evidence that our universe functions supernaturally. Non-religious societies can be stronger than religious societies, religion is not required to make a society strong.
Mathew, these arguments seem to be most rational. Atheists, coz of their non-religious beliefs sound more humane as they present a balanced, more nuanced human-being. However, being atheist one would also be inclined to think either way – if we observe, there are more Zionists who are atheists to the core and yet believe in supporting a tyrannical oppressor, Israel – which by the way places Jewish ideals and belief at the center of its heart. The moot point being, shunning religion wont necessarily lead one to being human. It on the contrary removes the lid from the bottle and allows the jinny wander about in the world without fear of being unethical, uncouth, unfaithful towards fellow human-beings, be they his own parents.
Mathew,
I beg to disagree. Religion is what makes the community stronger. The accountability and of course
trust in God . Early Islam is the best example .Just take the Islamic Empire from
Morocco in the West to Central Asia in the East,how it stood together as in the time of UMAR R.A..
I’m not Muslim, but can understand why some people who grow up in a strict religious culture would want to avoid religion. I grew up Christian in the West, but got tired of religious leaders telling me I was destined for eternity in hell for disagreeing with the church leaders. While preaching certain beliefs, these folks molest kids (Catholic priests), take believers money to buy cars and houses (Evangelical TV preachers), and practice vices they preach against secretly.
My brief study of Islam indicates that it is supposed to be a religion of peace and serving your fellow man, not persecution of those who disagree with Church elders or others who follow alternate beliefs. Same can be said of Christianity, although many ultra- conservative Christians in the West would think that otherwise. I saw a church bulletin indicating that it was tough to vote Christian in a Pagan culture, referring to the Donald Trump/Hillary Clinton election. This is false since most people here identify as Christian.
Islam asserts: ” There is no god but Allah (Alone is to be worshiped); Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.”
This means: Worship is due only to Allah and obedience is due only to Prophet Muhammad (and Quran).
Now choose your own way. There is no compulsion. But keep in mind, man will be held responsible for his choice. Islam is God’s only favored religion and it leads its followers to Paradise while Atheism leads to Hell.
Prophet Muhammad has been declared by non-Muslim intellectuals as the greatest single figure in human history; the supreme instance of what can be done by one man; he is welcome as the dictator of the whole world; of all the standards by which human greatness can be measured, we may ask: Is there any man greater than he? And so on ……”