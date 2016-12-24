There are too many expat workers in the private sector

By Abdulmohsin Hilal
The chairman of the Saudi Committee of the Labor Market at the Council of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry recently said that expatriate workers in the Kingdom do not pay taxes nor do they pay money transfer fees because the Kingdom does not impose such taxes or fees. He even rejected recommendations for collecting fees from labor permits issued for expatriate workers, boasting that the Kingdom is the only country in the world that does not impose taxes or surcharges on expats.
Some say that the present number of unemployed Saudis is not sufficient to fill vacancies in the private sector. I think this statement is false and can be easily refuted when and if the Ministry of Labor were to provide statistics showing the academic qualifications and skills that unemployed Saudis possess. If we had such statistics, we could then analyze the types of vacant jobs available in the private sector. I am sure that the ministry has job descriptions for jobs that are vacant. The present system only allows Saudi employers to recruit expatriates if there are no Saudis to replace them.
Our local Saudi market is in complete chaos because of the large number of expatriates in the private sector. All concerned government authorities should work together to issue stricter regulations and laws to regulate the market. Chambers of Commerce and Industry cannot fix the labor market because they do not have sufficient and efficient tools to do so.
If we looked deeper into the shadow economy that controls our market, especially the retail sector, we could pinpoint the problem. We need to stop the illegal visa business and illegal workers. I strongly believe that imposing no fees on expatriates is unfair to Saudis; we are also letting the governments of expatriate workers benefit from the money transferred to their countries.
Expatriate workers would naturally enjoy several privileges if the concerned authorities decided to impose charges on the transfers they made.
However, if we are not going to impose surcharges, we should pass stricter regulations to increase the number of Saudis working in the private sector.
Dear brother Hilal, please do proper homework before writing something in public. Every expat is charged a small amount for money he or she transfers and also the local banks gain more from forex values. Yes there is a black market prevailing for visas but it’s again created by locals who want to make easy money. In retail sector it’s always necessary to meet the public demand which is long working hours and servicing the customer without hesitation and with high patience. Are your youth trained for such jobs? Even if trained how many are staying in their position without switching over to other jobs in search of comfort?
Of course there is is simpler solution. Fill all the jobs with unemployed Saudis: street cleaners, maids, construction workers, gasoline station attendants. Most every other country uses their own citizens to carry out the full range of jobs. But not here.
Respected Mr.Hilal I am not in disagreement with your statistics, but you did not revealed and eloquent the variance in work quality, dedication, output and salary withdraw of an expatriate and a Saudi. It is also true that no tax here as compare to other countries but the facilities which they offers like free quality education, nationality, old age and unemployed allowance etc. Please consider all practicalities and realities
Respected M.R hilal may God give you long life and health…. you are the one who is thinking on realistic basis … all the people know that what expat performing in ksa…. they are working hard …they work obediently…they earn less amount then a saudi …they are like mohajirs…most of them are far away from their families and kids…..their working hours are more than a saudi ….so u can see the efforts of expat which they are putting to run the1/3 of the system….so its my request from every single labour expat that plzzz do justice with us …my hubby is earning 4700 per month and we have 2kids rent billing iqama renewl medical card grocerry etc ….it will really b difficult for us to survive…and to stay here in saudia …pllzz we request you to b kind hearted with us