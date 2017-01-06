How many Saudis are poor?

If we want to solve a social problem, we need to conduct professional studies and take action based on the outcome of those studies. For example, if we want to study poverty in Saudi Arabia, we have to start from scratch because we do not have any official statistics about the number of poor and needy in the Kingdom. The committees formed to study social problems are usually unsuccessful in their work because they do not have official statistics to refer to.
We cannot deny that we have poor Saudis, but we do not know how many. We have charitable organizations that help the poor and distribute many things, including food, to the poor. However, the distribution process needs to be monitored to prevent some middle-income citizens from taking the charity handed out by such organizations. This type of charity should only go to the poor.
We have so far not seen a conference, official campaign or committee studying poverty. Why we have not studied poverty is something I do not understand. If we want to know how widespread poverty is in our society, we should conduct studies and carry out house-to-house visits to come up with accurate figures.
Unfortunately, some rich Saudis give zakat to foreign charity organizations when they should be spending it on local poor families who are in dire need of assistance. Sometimes, the poor families cannot benefit from charity given by local organizations due to not meeting the stern and difficult eligibility criteria.
Poverty is not a social stigma; it exists in all societies and will continue to exist forever. But we need to study it and we need to do it in the right way. We need to have reliable official statistics. Poverty is worse than divorce. Therefore, the relevant ministries should prioritize it. Poverty is the main reason for crime, mental problems, suicide, depression and other problems.
Well-to-do citizens should perform their national duty and help reduce and eventually eradicate poverty. They should implement social initiatives to build schools and healthcare centers and distribute aid to poor families that live in remote areas and even among the poor who live in the poor neighborhoods in our major cities. I hope the Anti-Poverty Fund will implement more efficient plans to end poverty. Charity organizations should sign contracts with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, universities, research centers and civil society institutions to study poverty and generate statistics and come up with practical solutions.
The writer expresses good intentions to help the poor and the needy.
First of all, people see Saudis in foreign countries, staying at expensive hotels and shopping for the latest and most expensive items, and eating at finest restaurants.
Thus, it is hard to believe that there are poor people in the Kingdom. If there are, perhaps they are half Saudis or children of foreign fathers.
There are many Arab speaking Arab descents who live in the kingdom for decades and most of them are IDless, not in work force, not earning regular income.
They tend to have physical and mental health issues, and regardless of their disabilities, they produce many children, living in squalid conditions…
They may be the poor of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Secondly, the needy ones in the kingdom are the stranded foreigners who have been denied of their dignity, salaries, proper living conditions like humans, and jobs, without being able to return to their families to take help in their jobless situations. Saudi employers put those foreigners in very shameful situation, begging for food and water. But just remember God is all seeing…
Some rich and financially able Saudi business owners enjoy their overseas vacation, letting their wives shop and eat at finest restaurants, while they let their workers starve, and the rich Saudi employers are ready to put their workers in jail for breaking any law, but they are not being punished for the crime of not paying salaries on time to the employees for months or years.
Those rich Saudi business owners shamelessly eat drink and be merry, but they are morally and religiously in very poor conditions. There are people who join the morally and religiously poor list are some government employees and managers.