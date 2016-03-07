Misyar as a last resort

Samar Al-Mogren
SEVERAL years ago when the so-called misyar marriage became popular among unmarried women, I was totally against it. I used to despise those women who opted for such a marriage that serves the interests of men to fulfill their lust.
I have expressed my opinion about misyar (a form of legal marriage in which both men and women agree to give up several rights) in those years but now my views have changed. However, there is no fundamental change in my principled stand on this marriage. I would no longer despise women in misyar relationships but instead now I look at them with sympathy.
I sympathize with every misyar woman who adopted the system because of her difficult circumstances. Woman in our country will not be able to live without a man, not because she needs someone to fulfill her emotional needs but because she needs a male guardian or a bodyguard.
A Saudi woman needs a male guardian to look after her affairs in this country. This means a woman here would not reach maturity that makes her capable of looking after her affairs, safeguard her interests and take own decisions. So a male guardian is required at all agencies to represent her. The male guardian will have the authority to take care of the affairs of “this minor” until death.
Some women are forced to accept the idea of misyar to have a male guardian in a society where most laws do not support her. In most cases custody laws will be in favor of men even if she is not married again. What will be the situation if she had married? Some adopts misyar secretly fearing she would lose her rights.
If the law had allowed women to lead an independent life without a “bodyguard” most women would have rejected misyar as an option and they would have lived a decent life, managing their affairs efficiently and confronting those institutions that refuse to deal with them without a male guardian.
The most surprising argument is that misyar is allowed for the protection of women, as if they were involved in sex scandals and required someone to cover them up. This brings to my mind the primitive idea that “woman is a disgrace,” which has been repeated again and again by some people, drawing bitter criticisms in social media forums.
I believe that this idea has become embedded in Saudi society, which sees women as a shame that cannot be avoided except by marriage or death. This mindset will remain as long as the country’s laws support it. Woman will not be able to approach any government department without a male guardian, cannot travel abroad without his permission, cannot apply for a passport without him, cannot rent a house except in his name. I can give a long list.
If we assume that some women do not need all these procedures. Even so, they are forced to live under the whims and fancies of the male guardian. So we cannot blame the woman who has decided to adopt misyar as a last resort. On the other hand, we should blame the laws and regulations that forced her into such a filthy life in the name of legitimacy.
In Saudi Arabia, women need males to help her in government department and anywhere as agent, for approval to travel and passport, for housing contract, driving a car to take her somewhere, to make babies, providing financially for her comfort and for children. Any wrong doings of a wife or kids will be on a man’s shoulder.
men need women for cooking, ironing, serving him, taking care of babies, cleaning the housing? No. these duties not a must, there is a maid who does these duties in almost every household. women do not need to shoulder any responsibility.
Men need women to be mothers of their babies.
so, why not co-exist as women get more benefit to have a husband ( misyar or proper marriage). Saudi men must give more according to religion.
well said. Its about promoting the co-relation of harmony, grooming the family and kids, but all together. People who are advocating the single parents idea are aware of its side effects on the kids and the social apprehensions. So be it Misyar, some pessimists call it a lusty choice, other optimists find a reasoning for guardian or agent but one is missing a very important aspect of society where the bonds are established whether partial. Something is better than nothing. Afterall, men and women are equal but different in many aspects. Men are strong and women are vulnerable. This is a natural fact that many ladies of the house or bent on changing here.
MISYAR IS A MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE ONLY PRACTICED IN SAUDI.
IN ISLAM THERE IS NO MISYAR. IT IS LIKE MUTAH, WHICH WAS BANNED
FOR ALL TIME AFTER THE CONQUEST OF MAKKAH. THE SHEE’AH DO STILL
PRACTICE MUTAH.. I WOULD LIKE THE WRITER TO LET US KNOW WHO
MADE MISYAR PERMISSIBLE.
A WOMAN WHO IS NOT MARRIED,CAN HAVE ANY OF HER,NON-MARRIAGABLE
MALE RELATIVES AS HER GUARDIAN.
THERE IS NO JUSTIFICATION FOR MISYAR AT ALL.
Obviously you are living in a dream world of your own. Probably from an Asian country where their beliefs are based on hindusim.
Muta was not banned after fateh Makkah. It was banned by Umer during mid of his khilafat. Permission of Wali is required for unmarried girl for solemnising Muta. Why bully Shia when Sunnies have adopted worst practice which is not endorsed by their fiqh.
Thanks sister for letting me hear the woman’s side of misyar views. I obviously thought that misyar was an alternative for men and women to satisfy their lusts legally.
I understand where the writer of the article is coming from but I wish to disagree with some of her views with regards to getting married in the misyar formula. A Muslim woman has so many people who can act as her guardian. However, having said that, I agree having a husband makes a woman’s life so much easy.
One thing I learnt from people living in the kingdom, is that the cost of weddings is so high in the kingdom. I always used to think weddings in the Indian subcontinent were the most complicated and costly affair. I don’t understand why the families of the bride in KSA demands so much mahar at weddings. If we make weddings difficult then I’m afraid young people will marry late which may create problems in society. I think pare should lower their expectations of financial gain and come back to the sunnah way of weddings, In shaa Allah
There is NO justification of MISYAR marriage, surely it is legalize prostitution of kind. in fact Islam does not allow this kind of life style, no one has any rights to authorize such behaviors in this day and age.
mindless uncalled for westernize sick-minded life style.
Saudi marriage rules to be reviewed and women to be allowed to marry who they like with respect with in Muslims from any where. choice is paramount and it must be respected for both men and women.
As men can marry from outside and women are NOT allowed. this is not fair by any means.
Women role in society is more important than men as they are responsible to construct humanity by growing their children in such a way that each child will become responsible citizen to serve his/her society, country and religion. And instead of thinking dependent on men if she thinks that she is the Queen of her Home and her husband is serving her in a way that she will be tension free for all outside duties and she has only to concentrate on her family and children in the house. i think problem will be solved.
Mutta is Sunnah. Sahaba continued to do it, like Ibn Abbas. Lets not accept Biddah instead of Sunnah. Please think and use your brain.
I have always been against the idea of misyar marriages as the woman mostly is the one who loses out. She gives up on some of her most basic rights. Misyar marriage in my opinion, seems no different than having “a friend with benefits.”
The logic of mut’a is still valid to-date. Those invented misyar instead of mut’a have no justified reason of tradition and history of marriages in Islam.