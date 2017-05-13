Religious education in Arab countries must be revised

Hatoon Al-Fasi

Al-Riyadh

I recently participated in a show on BBC Arabic focusing on school curricula in Arab countries. We talked about religious discrimination and incitement to racial hatred. The panel could not cover all of the issues related to religious education in school. We, however, agreed that religious education in Arab countries needs reviewing and revising even though the relevant ministries in Arab countries have, since 9/11, worked on developing a systematic curriculum.

It can probably be said that religious education within our schools encourages exclusion and hatred toward non-Muslims. Moreover, some teachings focus on ethical issues that impinge on the beliefs or traditions of other people. Some aspects of education run contrary to the conditions of our current era, let alone daily living.

The controversial issues in some religious education material could lead children to adopt extremist thoughts and ideas. Let me give you an example. Elementary and intermediate students in some Arab countries learn certain Qur’anic texts that focus on issues of loyalty and disavowal that could lead students to develop enmity toward non-Muslims. Such texts should be properly explained to students, as most students at this age cannot comprehend how Muslims should treat or view non-Muslims during times of conflict and peace.

Religious education for elementary sixth graders in some Arab countries teach students the following Qur’anic text:

“O you who have believed, do not take My enemies and your enemies as allies, extending to them affection while they have disbelieved in what came to you of the truth, having driven out the Prophet and yourselves [only] because you believe in Allah, your Lord.” (60:01).

The curriculum defines “loyalty” as love of Allah Most High and His Prophet (peace be upon him) while “disavowal” is defined as hatred toward disbelievers. Students are required to memorize this text without understanding it. The real problem lies in the fact that students in these Arab countries are not taught anything about the correct definition of disbelievers. As a result, they may view their Christian colleagues or teachers as disbelievers that should be hated.