Retrenchment of Saudi workers and its impact

By Abdulrahman Al-Mutawa

IT is unfortunate that many Saudi employees have received email messages and letters from HR managers of private companies informing them that their services were no more required, giving various reasons such as decline in business or revenue.

Companies wanted to reduce its administrative and operation cost and they consider retrenchment of employees as the best solution, without considering its social and economic impact.

Most Saudi employees will have many things on their tables at work places such as photos of children or mobile phone chargers and other personal things and they have to carry these things in a carton or bag when they leave their offices with a heavy heart.

These scenes we often watch in films and serials but today we see such scenes in our surroundings on a daily basis.

It is quite unfortunate that some companies have fired a large number of their Saudi employees without considering its social and economic consequences. I have taken this issue rationally rather than emotionally.

The companies should know that only Saudis can provide them sustainable growth and they are capable of working hard if they receive proper working environment and incentives.

I believe it is dangerous to lay off Saudi employees in order to retain foreign workers. It is surprising to see a foreign HR manager serving termination notice to Saudi employees.

We expect the managements of private companies to review their policy of retrenching Saudi staff as the move will destabilize Saudi homes or destroy entities.

Private sector plays now an important role in creating new job opportunities for Saudis. In the past Saudis were depending on government for employment. The public sector is saturated and cannot accommodate more Saudi workers.

The private sector, which has received big support from the government, has an important national duty to employ Saudis, instead of terminating them from service to employ foreigners.

Saudi employees in a private company should not be considered as roll numbers to be retrenched any time, especially by a foreign HR manager without giving any genuine reason.