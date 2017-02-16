Retrenchment of Saudi workers and its impact

IT is unfortunate that many Saudi employees have received email messages and letters from HR managers of private companies informing them that their services were no more required, giving various reasons such as decline in business or revenue.
Companies wanted to reduce its administrative and operation cost and they consider retrenchment of employees as the best solution, without considering its social and economic impact.
Most Saudi employees will have many things on their tables at work places such as photos of children or mobile phone chargers and other personal things and they have to carry these things in a carton or bag when they leave their offices with a heavy heart.
These scenes we often watch in films and serials but today we see such scenes in our surroundings on a daily basis.
It is quite unfortunate that some companies have fired a large number of their Saudi employees without considering its social and economic consequences. I have taken this issue rationally rather than emotionally.
The companies should know that only Saudis can provide them sustainable growth and they are capable of working hard if they receive proper working environment and incentives.
I believe it is dangerous to lay off Saudi employees in order to retain foreign workers. It is surprising to see a foreign HR manager serving termination notice to Saudi employees.
We expect the managements of private companies to review their policy of retrenching Saudi staff as the move will destabilize Saudi homes or destroy entities.
Private sector plays now an important role in creating new job opportunities for Saudis. In the past Saudis were depending on government for employment. The public sector is saturated and cannot accommodate more Saudi workers.
The private sector, which has received big support from the government, has an important national duty to employ Saudis, instead of terminating them from service to employ foreigners.
Saudi employees in a private company should not be considered as roll numbers to be retrenched any time, especially by a foreign HR manager without giving any genuine reason.
I think that the firing of any individual, be it a Saudi or an expatriate, should be upsetting. It affects the life whoever is retrenched.
Keeping the above statement in mind, this article does not serve to put at peace the various minds currently affected. Note that Saudis are not the only being fired but so are countless number of expatriates. That is a FACT.
This articles only talks about Saudis and creates a negative perception of the ground realities. It depicts as if the Saudis are the only ones affected and the one causing such harm is the “expatriate HR Manager”.
The writer should align the current economic state so that the local citizens can understand their state and the writer should provide solutions that the Saudi citizen can undertake to improve their chances of either staying in their job or getting a new job.
Back in the good days i.e. 2015, I had several Saudi colleagues who were looking for jobs and were very confident of finding jobs since the government policies aided their search for a job. I tried to utter a few words of wisdom to them by telling them to constantly improve their skills and even made available study material they could benefit (which otherwise costs quite a bit) only so that they can excel. Make no mistake, these were good people and good friends. However, they were blinded by promises to the extent that they once said to me that I am a foreigner and that one day I will have to leave and hand over my job. So job security was out the window for me.
It was on that day and after that day I started hearing such things about foreigners reported by other friends of mine. Basically, my Saudi friends were content on their paltry skill set to get them jobs that are technically demanding with relative ease. To me this does not compute and I have seen countless people who come in for such roles only to be clueless of what actually needs to be done.
FYI, I am still friends with my Saudi brothers, they eventually realized how harsh their statements were and apologized. Unfortunately, I was already on the trajectory of leaving the country and realized that the current state of affairs would only get worse for foreigners, as is now evident.
On the flip side, I knew a Saudi who was exceptionally brilliant and extremely intelligent but because of nepotism, he was repeatedly barred from taking important positions. If it were up to me and had I had my own company, I would have hired him as a Manager instantly because he had those qualities and deserved every right to be in that role. Yet, he was a victim of nepotism exercised by the powers that be..
The Saudi unemployed and those being fired should not take this as a setback but rather take this as an opportunity to improve. That is what smart people do. They analyze their shortcomings and assess the market and the skill-set required. Next, they should learn new skills to adapt quickly. This is how it happens in other world markets and everyone competes and competition is often healthy for a country.
Another thing to note is that Saudi Arabia is country that often has large conglomerates and there is not much of small-medium business operations. By allowing freedom to do business and provides grants for entrepreneurship, many intelligent Saudi youth can easily penetrate the market and provide new services and become their own boss. There should be community seminars sponsored by the government for such an undertaking. I expect it to curtail on unemployment to a certain degree.
Anyhow, just a few thoughts of mine and I would greatly appreciate writers to write pragmatically rather than fan the fire on a sensitive subject, such as this, for many.
Those who are more productive will sustain in these tough times whether it’s Saudi or expat. Unfortunately in corporate world financial performance overwrites all other socio ethical indicators