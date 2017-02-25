All Saudi women to have national ID cards

By Haya Al-Maneea

THE other day, the spokesman for the Civil Status Department Muhammad Al-Jasser said a woman’s ID card would become official proof of identity for women within the next three years. This is important news, given that certain members of the public have opposed this. The happy news is that women will be able to apply for ID cards without needing the consent of their male guardians. In fact, this decision will enable women to regain their rights as citizens. There is no doubt that the decision will enhance social security and reflect positively on the economy. In the past, women who applied for divorce, inheritance rights, etc., in court had to bring male witnesses and supply the court with official documents to prove who they were.

Although the decision to allow women to apply for ID cards without the consent of male guardians will become effective over the next three years, this is a step in the right direction no matter how long it takes. Once it has been implemented, the decision will make men and women equal before the law, which means that women will have obligations and rights. The Basic Governance Law clearly states that men and women should be treated equally in this regard. This decision will now allow the spirit of the law to materialize.

No woman will be able to apply for a passport unless she has first applied for an ID card and obtained one. This reflects the Civil Status Department’s keenness to ensure that all Saudi women have ID cards, something that bolsters their Saudi identity and patriotic values and protects their rights.

Some external observers might wonder why the decision was not implemented a long time ago. Those observers are most likely unaware of the local social traditions and customs. If they were aware of them, then they would be more thankful to the Civil Status Department for taking this vital step. We all wish that the decision had been implemented a long time ago but it is never too late.

It is hoped that the Passport Directorate will pass a law that does not require a woman who wants to apply for a passport to obtain her male guardian’s consent. After all, it is a woman’s national right to obtain a passport. Those who oppose such steps should understand that a woman applying for a passport does not necessarily mean she intends to travel abroad. A passport is a national document and every Saudi has the right to apply for one.

Three years from now, the national ID card will be the only proof of a woman’s identity. It is an important step on women’s journey toward regaining their rights.