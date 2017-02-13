Saudis and job security in private sector

Rashid Mohammed Al-Fowzan

Al-Riyadh

Job security is an obsession of every employee in the private sector. Many employees in private companies have said that they don’t have any job security, which means these workers fear that they may be terminated from service at any time.

Saudi jobseekers think about job security before taking up one. Consequently, most of them run after government jobs where they enjoy job security and don’t mind even if the salary is lower than what they get in the private sector. This is the reality of the job market.

People look for a stable and sustainable job to earn a decent living at a time when the world is going through economic depression and instability. However, I believe that there is a problem in this negative thinking about the private sector as people lose their confidence in private firms.

In my opinion people who are ambitious and efficient and have the ability to take initiative need not be afraid for their jobs in the private sector. We have seen many young men and women, including engineers and doctors, working in the private sector shifting jobs from one company to another after receiving better offers from banks and big corporates.

I am confident that efficiency, quality of work and ability to take initiative, sincerity and patience and continuous development ensures job security for any worker. Such people will be open to change and would not stay in the same company.

These smart employees, who are ready to face any challenge and take up any job will not fear any changes in the job market or a company’s operations. They will be treated by employers as a rare currency or coin and will be always on demand.

Companies are likely to face difficulties and crises due to reasons beyond their control and nobody will be able to control the job market and firms will be forced to retrench staff after reducing operations.

However, such retrenchment process would not affect efficient and experienced workers who perform exceptionally well in their jobs. Moreover, such employees will receive good pay and benefits and this will make them stay in a secured position without any fear of losing their job.

Real job security is inherent in an efficient employee. All companies and institutions will be looking for such workers. Employees should be prepared to face any negative circumstances due to global economic downturn. A company may be closed or gets out of the market due to various reasons and it will not have any option except to terminate its workers.

We should always be prepared to face the worst as a result of speedy market changes at national and international levels and think about better options and be flexible to embrace viable solutions.