Talk to me in Arabic

IT is very weird to see a number of Saudi youths who have graduated from foreign universities talk to each other in English.
You will also find many Saudis who had worked for multinational companies inside Saudi Arabia or abroad and others who lived outside for some time before coming back to the Kingdom talk to each other in English, which has slowly become the language of communication in our society.
When these highly educated Saudis get together, they communicate in English as if Arabic is not their mother tongue.
When you ask these people why they talk in English instead of Arabic, they come out to you with the most bizarre of explanations.
Some of them will immediately say that English is the language of the age and the official language in most of the meetings and scientific gatherings.
They will also say English is the business language all over the world and that a large number of researches and essays are written in this language.
Regrettably, the Arabs have turned their backs on their own language. They replaced it with English for the most illogical of the reasons.
By doing so, the Arabs have not only destroyed their language but have practically killed it and took it completely out of the stage.
Some of us have committed a grave crime by enrolling their children in international schools just to perfect their English skills. They believe that their children will learn Arabic from mixing with society or family members.
It is not an uncommon scene to see children of the same family unable to communicate with each other because not all of them can speak good Arabic.
The Arabic language is today suffering in writing, reading and talking. A tour of our streets will reveal to you that the majority of the advertising billboards, if not in English, they will be written in broken and incorrect Arabic.
You can also see the catastrophe when you browse social media networks. The Arabic many people use in their tweets is full of spelling and grammatical mistakes. This is a serious indicator that our language is going down the drain.
Arabic is a divine language. It is the language of the Holy Qur’an and is widely spoken around the world.
A nation that does not take pride in its own language is a nation without an identity and can easily be subjugated.
When a nation shies away from its own mother tongue, it can easily be contained. Its heritage and history will be stolen away from it.
This is exactly what our enemies want from us. They want us to ignore our language so that it will be easy for them to control us.
The enemies want us not to make Arabic the lingua franca of our school curriculum and to cancel teaching the language in our educational institutions.
Learning foreign languages is quite important, if not a necessity. We should be keen to learn foreign languages but this should not be done at the expense of our own language, culture and identity.
Speaking in English has its special occasions and time. However, in our society, Arabic should be the means of communication.
We should talk in Arabic among ourselves. So please talk to me in Arabic even if you are fluent in English.
English is the language of the world today. If one wants to progress in any field say medicine, engineering, law, social developments, computers etc: it is better that he learns English. It is the most dominant of the languages today and spoken by the dominant countries of the world mainly the USA. Language is just a means of communication and I’m sure all languages serve the same purpose, give or take a little. Apart from providing a platform for learning and communicating with the rest of the world, English is also intricately connected with the culture of the west and that is, progress by hard work, scientific thinking, honesty in daily life and an all round development. All developing countries are facing this dilemma but once we have achieved sufficient progress, we will be able to get back to our own languages with vigor and zest. In developing countries, English is taken not only a measure of your knowledge but also a measure of your civilization resulting in the suffering of local languages but this is a necessity. There is one plus point of English language which is, accepting words from other languages which make it truly an international language of communication. Just like one’s mother one’s language is dear but just as we have to leave our shores to venture into the outside world for better prospects, one has to learn other languages in order to broaden one’s mind and social base apart from money.
I am so impressed by Saudis in sticking to Arabic language as primary language. However Saudi Arabia is a multinational country with many expats. Some of them are asking only spoken Arabic and also only the dialect which they are exposed to for many years. They cannot write and some words they pronounce wrong. If Saudi Arabia is serious about its language than very little has been done to teach it at basic and advanced levels. The available resources are too expensive and very time consuming. I live in Jeddah and this is the state of affairs on Jeddah.