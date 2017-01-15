Unemployed Saudi engineers

A LONG time ago, a ministerial committee comprising representatives from the Ministries of Civil Service, Finance, Education, Defense, Municipal and Rural Affairs and the Saudi Council of Engineers was formed to set out rules and regulations to strengthen the country’s engineering sector.
The move was aimed at improving the quality of engineers, prepare a foolproof system to recruit and approve engineering professionals on the basis of educational qualifications and experience, and bolster the position of Saudi engineers after providing them with necessary training.
After preparing the project, the committee presented it to the Civil Service Bureau about 14 years ago. The project was not approved. It moved from one ministry to another and from one committee to another without any concrete action.
Four years after the formation of the Civil Service Bureau in 1420 AH, the issue of engineering profession was raised again. In 1432, then Civil Service Minister Mohammed Al-Fayez told a group of engineers that the project would be approved within 45 days. After a year, Al-Fayez left the ministry and his promise remained unfulfilled.
I believe that the endorsement of a law governing appointment of engineers would have solved many questions. It would have not only helped the Kingdom to have enough qualified Saudi engineers but also various agencies to carry out projects in a more effective manner while providing opportunities for our engineers to achieve continuous progress.
Everybody knows that such a law would have saved the government a lot of money, reducing the dependence on foreign engineering consultancy houses to implement projects. We have seen the implementation giant projects in the Kingdom requiring recruitment of a large number of foreign engineers, often without checking the genuineness of their qualifications.
We have realized that the absence of such a law has depressed government engineers and encouraged many of them seek jobs in the private sector. It also opened the door for the recruitment of thousands of foreign engineers, who have been earning high salaries and benefits, thus resulting in a foreign exchange drain.
The management of giant projects by unqualified foreign engineers having fake degrees has affected national development and resulted in the disruption of major development projects across the country, especially infrastructure projects.
The Saudi Council of Engineers has been campaigning for the law for the past several years. During the last session of the council it pressed for the endorsement of the law by higher authorities. As a result, the experts committee in the Cabinet presented a draft bill to the Council of Ministers.
In May 2016, the Cabinet committee signed on the draft law in preparation to present it to the Cabinet secretariat and then to the Cabinet. Since then we have not heard anything about it.
Recent press reports showing the presence of some 6,000 jobless Saudi engineers make us wonder why this happens in a country that employs more than 213,000 foreign engineers.
The proposed law will not only benefit the unemployed engineers but also improve the quality of engineering profession in the country. It will also help attract highly qualified Saudi engineers who seek excellent work environments and attractive benefits.
It will also help organize the public engineering sector, protect rights of Saudi engineers and put an end to the move to marginalize them without providing leadership roles in government projects.
I would like to commend the Interior Ministry’s move to link the issuance and renewal of resident permits (iqamas) of engineers and technicians to the Saudi Council of Engineers to discover whether they are genuine or not, and whether they pose any danger to national projects.
I believe that the council should be given more executive powers to ensure high quality in the engineering sector and set out standards to practice and develop the profession in tune with the Kingdom’s national transformation program.
Measures should also be taken to appoint a specific percentage of Saudi engineers in the public and private sectors. The council should work to realize justice and equality between Saudi and foreign engineers in terms of salary and benefits.
It’s unfortunate that the Labor and Social Development Ministry has not done anything to find jobs for the unemployed Saudi engineers while striving incessantly to Saudize the mobile phone sector. It should have given priority for the employment of these engineers.
Well written.. Too late ..
Well I do not agree. Expat engineers are there,not illegally but have been recruited after perusing
their qualifications and experience. You may have locals,who study abroad and come with ” fake ”
degrees as there are many institutes that will give even a Doctorate for a financial consideration.
As a professional let me tell you. that everyone recruited in our country be he doctor engineer ,
accountant or architect, after selection has to get his degree certificate certified by the institution
and then by the foreign ministry of our country and send it for acceptance.
Even UAE insists on all this,and I know what difficulties and expenses people have to undergo to
proof that they are not cheats.
Simple reason foreign engineers are preferred….. it’s because they are generally much better than saudi engineers.
Anyone who thinks otherwise is just fooling themselves.
I have talked with several expat engineers that are building some of the mega-projects here in Saudi. I have been told that the majority of Saudi engineers simply don’t know what they are doing and are dangerous for the most part. They are often given little projects to keep them out of teh way but that regardless will do no damage to the overall project if what they’ve done fails. Until Saudi can train real engineers, it’s simply dangerous to everybody to put these people in positions where they cant or wont get the job done. Go ahead make a 100% Saudi lead and engineered project and let’s see how it turns out. That would be some indication that Saudi engineers can do these jobs, but if the project fails or is way over budget I think it’s a very good indicator of why there are so many unemployed Saudi engineers. This country still hasn’t come to terms with the fact that a piece of paper that says engineer or doctor doesn’t mean you can actually do the job.
Hala i do hope you read comments left on here because this is an issue which needs to be tackled but not in the way you are suggesting. My husband, an Arab expat engineer, has been looking for good engineers for months. Virtually no Saudis have applied and he is really struggling to find people. Of the very few that have applied none, absolutely none of them, have any practical work experience in engineering. One young Saudi with zero work experience, who finished his engineering degree last year, stated that he should get a higher salary than my husband (a man with 30 years engineering experience) simply because he is Saudi. One young Saudi has been employed, he was willing to start at the bottom on a low salary and gain work experience. He has proven to be both diligent and hard working and he will be promoted to Supervisor this year and hopefully next year to full engineer. The problem you face is largely of attitude and the false equivalence placed between Saudis and expats. While I understand and support the desire for Saudisation it is going to require a change in attitude among your young people and it’s not only a Saudi issue, we now have a worldwide epidemic of new graduates who think they are entitled to be managers.
The problem with all Arabs ,not just Saudis is that they must get higher salaries and perks over
expats even when they are young less experienced and holding lower position. I was interviewed
and recruited for the post of an Expert in a Gulf state.When I assumed duties I was given an
agreement to sign ,as usual both Engish and Arabic and it states in the event of any dispute
it is the Arabic that will be accepted. I read the English,which stated Expert, and the Arabic
stated ,Technician (Fanni). I threw it on the face of the Arab and told him that I am not accepting it
and to make arrangements for my return home. The big man intervened and they designated me
Engineer as I was qualified and I agreed,as I had already resigned from my job back home.
I can say without any fear, that you Arabs will not be able to do away with expats in near future.
u did the right thing. Many a problems start with miscommunication.
I have been teaching civil engineering for years in Canada, the Middle Eastern region. The author’s argument in favor of imposing government agencies for hiring Saudi engineers would be absolutely counterproductive. Some Saudi engineers are not competitive, lack of passion to profession, not dedicated, not hard working and most important, I do believe, social norm & culture pulls them back, not encourage them to become successful. But I do agree, this country has enormous potentials if they can change the attitude towards work. “No more free lunch”. It is easy to blame others. I feel sometimes those who are in the leadership position they do not know what they do not know. “Know thyself”, was the chief moto of Socrates. So, let’s find out why engineers are not competitive in private/public sectors not by blaming others but digging down the root cause. It’s difficult but not impossible.
Dear Mr.Abu Sayed, Phd,
Your notes above are right. Saudi Engineers are are brilliant rather than expatriate engineers from third world countries. By your words I am also agreeing in some points. Remember majority of Citizens born with a silver spoon in their mouth over the luxuries. They did not suffer the pain of hunger stomach. Their culture and living standards are quite different than other world.
I know well about the the Engineers of Middle East. Several number of Bahrain and Saudi Engineers learned from me in the university.
They are Intelligent, Productive and Counterproductive.At present, several Saudi Engineers approached me to to find jobs for them in JRTF & ECONOMIC CITY Projects Jizan. The move of SAUDI ARAMCO is appreciable in segregating jobs for Saudi Citizens.
With in three and a half decades, Kingdom reached in to a peak level to give the citizens employment and that is possible.. Remember always, Saudi Arabia is belongs Saudis citizens. Not for EXPATRIATES.
GM, HATHIM GROUPS, YANBU.
Agree. Saudi govt should ban new recruitment of Expat engineers and only hire Saudis. Its very simple just sas done in mobile phone industry
The equation is as simple as this…
An Engineer, regardless of being Saudi or Expat who is capable in his field with the required attitude and dedication should be able to find a job in any developing country – Just because, he has trained himself to become a professional.
If he is not able to find a job, that means either that country is progressing or he is not qualified enough to get employed.
There are 200K+ Non-saudi engineers and no more than 10K unemployed Saudi engineers. Getting of rid of 5 percent of non-saudi engineers should solve the problem.