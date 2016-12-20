Modi woos Muslim women over ‘triple talaq’

When Narendra Modi stood before faithful followers in October, on a stage swathed in the saffron colors of his Hindu nationalist movement, the Indian leader made an unexpected overture.
“It is the responsibility of the government and people of the country to give justice to Muslim women,” the prime minister declared.
Modi’s public political career took off as chief minister of Gujarat state in 2001, just before rioters killed about 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, leading to accusations that he turned a blind eye to the murder and rape going on around him.
Modi denies involvement in the 2002 riots, but his rise to national power in 2014 was accompanied by groups of hardline Hindus attempting mass conversions of Muslims and cases of beating and whipping of Muslim men in broad daylight.
Now, his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is challenging “triple talaq” that allows a man to divorce his wife simply by uttering the word “talaq” three times.
The proposal is a bold ploy to win approval and votes from Muslim women and chip away at an important bloc of voters — there are around 170 million Muslims in India — that has thus far viewed Modi with suspicion.
The outreach could help decide the outcome of a bellwether state election early next year. Uttar Pradesh, with nearly 40 million Muslims out of 200 million people, is a key test of Modi’s popularity as he prepares to seek a second term in 2019.
Some Muslim women there have said they support Modi’s proposal, although they are less sure about him.
There is fierce opposition, meanwhile, from influential Muslim elders and teachers.
“They are using this tactic to attack Islam, to attack Muslims,” said Abul Qasim Nomani, vice chancellor of the Darul Uloom Deoband madrassa, located in Uttar Pradesh.
“Muslim women are being used as showpieces to fight a battle against Islam,” added the 70-year-old, his face framed by a white beard and prayer cap.
A madrassa official sitting beside him muttered: “This is like a wolf advocating for the rights of goats.”
Triple talaq is banned in some Muslim countries, including India’s neighbor and rival Pakistan, but is allowed under Indian rules designed to protect religious communities.
The BJP and its ideological surrogates are betting that by confronting divisions within India’s Muslim population about those traditional divorce practices, they can win in two ways.
The move will appeal to the Hindu majority, by emphasizing the need to counter Islamic influence in society, while at the same time splintering off Muslim voters.
That may help Modi curb electoral damage from another big political gambit – the recent abolition of high value banknotes that has led to cash shortages and dented key sectors of the economy.
It is difficult to tell on the streets of Uttar Pradesh, a poor state where water buffalos trudge through wheat fields and traffic alike, how much traction Modi and his Hindu supporters will get from the initiative.
His coalition won 10 percent of the Muslim vote in Uttar Pradesh during 2014 national elections, according to a post-election survey by the non-partisan Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.
A separate survey covering 10 other states found last year that 92 percent of Muslim women supported a ban on the immediate triple talaq divorce, raising the possibility that some, in the moment of pushing a voting machine button, might defy their community and choose the space next to the BJP’s lotus flower.
The chairwoman of the Muslim women’s advocacy group that did the national survey, Zakia Soman, ran children’s schools in the relief camps for victims of the 2002 riots in Gujarat.
“It is true that Muslims can’t trust him (Modi) after the Gujarat riots, but triple talaq is a separate issue,” Soman said in a telephone interview.
“Muslims will have to compartmentalize each issue for their own well being … if the prime minister does the correct thing and thinks of (the) greater good, then it is natural for him to win votes from Muslim women.”
The idea of expanding an existing article of the nation’s constitution that calls for a “uniform civil code” to one that explicitly bans polygamy and the use of triple talaq in the Muslim community has been debated for decades.
As it stands now, that section of the constitution says a code should exist but does not describe its parameters.
Modi’s government, though, has signaled that it wants to change the status quo.
A senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh said the party planned to highlight triple talaq during election campaigning there. The government filed a motion in support of a Supreme Court case this year in which a Muslim woman opposed triple talaq.
And in October, the nation’s Law Commission issued a public statement inviting formal discussion on the uniform civil code.
The high profile given to the subject has sparked accusations of hypocrisy, given what has happened in the Hindu-dominated country of 1.2 billion people since the BJP’s victory.
Hindu activists have in recent years held what they call large “ghar wapsi’s,” or homecomings, to convert people to Hinduism. Groups of Hindu vigilantes have grabbed headlines for assaulting Muslims accused of harming cows, an animal held sacred in Hinduism.
At the same time, there have not been similar grassroots uproars about many issues that plague the Hindu community.
For instance, there are reports of Hindu women committing suicide because of pressures on families to deliver large dowry payments, in a system that echoes feudal customs. And about a third of child brides in the world live in India.
In interviews this month in Uttar Pradesh, many Muslims, men and women, said they were opposed to triple talaq, but voiced conflicted emotions about the prospect of Modi’s involvement.
“If it’s repealed, women will get more freedom,” said Reshma Khatoon, a 27-year-old teacher at the Zainabya Girls Inter College in the city of Muzaffarnagar, scene of deadly communal riots in 2013 that left thousands of Muslims displaced.
“There’s been a lot of discussion, it comes up when women sit together.”
The author has rightly said that this issue of triple talaq is being played around only because Modi and the BJP want to interfere with everything that is Muslim, which they see as wrong. They want to interfere in all Muslim affairs to show that everything is wrong with this community, in order to please his RSS bosses who want to impose extreme nationalism all over the country and have begun their exercise by attacking Muslims in more than one way.
Even in Sri Lanka there are moves. This is now being done at the instance of the EU IN BRUSSELS.
Muslims everywhere have to resist any change, since it is going against Allah’s Law.
There is nothing known as Triple Talaq. Please do not play about with the Quran and SUNNAH,
First let me tell you a man cannot just say Talaq,Talaq,Talaq and divorce his wife.
If a man wants to divorce there is a procedure. First the woman should not be in her menstrual
period. The man can pronounce first Talaq and woman continues to live under his roof and at the
end of month he must pronounce second Talaq and and after another month the third for the
Divorce to be valid and this has to be done in the presence of two witnesses.
If after the first,the husband has had any relations with the wife,his First Talaq gets invalidated
and they are in their original position as husband and wife. If nothing happens and then the second
and third Talaq is uttered the divorce is final and irrevocable. This is as Allah has ordered in the Quran. Muslims have to resist this change ,which even the British COLONISERS accepted and permitted. Many countries have recognized rights of Muslims to be covered by the Shariah as
regards Marriage. Divorce and Inheritance.
Please do not give Turkey as an example as they Romanized the Quran .
As for Pakistan and Bangladesh they are Muslim Countries only in name not practice.
If they followed the Quran and SUNNAH and governed by Shariah, they would not have their problems.
Author is wrong in once point. He has depicted as if Riots in 2003 instigated by Mr. Modi himself, which is wrong. I do not know whether the Author has put enough effort to know what was the root cause of the riot or is the Author just turning a blind eye for the root cause of the riots? Regarding holding Modi as responsible for this, there were lot of cases filed against Mr. Modi, followed by investigation by Supreme Court of India and Mr. Modi was freed from the accusation by Supreme Court of India. Also, even though Mr. Modi ruled Gujarat for around 15 years, riots happened only once, in 2002. I suggest the Author is understand the subject in full, without turning any blind eye as per his convenience. By the way, I am not a fan of Modi, but has seen the development he has done in Gujarat which has reached all irrespective of race or religion.
I don’t understand why should there be a difference of opinion on the issue of triple Talaq among the Muslim communities in india or anywhere else. It is a misnomer per se. It is being unnecessarily exploited by the ruling party.
The report has underplayed or rather made just a passing remark to the Gujarat genocude or pogram where over 2000 innocent Muslims were massacred in 2002 and substantial number of those killed were women. Where was then the feeling or sympathy for women. There are thousands of women who were widowed and girls orphaned then. What did Modi do when he was chief minister then and now when he is prime minister. The culprits which included his ministers and who were convicted must be out of jails on different pretexts. Maya Kondnani, a BJP leader and minister who instigated the crowds to kill and maim Muslims and who even had the heart to see the killers taking out unborn child from the womb of mother is out of jail on medical ground, nothing but an alibi. The Amensty international had indicted Modi in its report. People memory and especially that of media is short and they conveniently forget such gory tragedies.
Secondly, what the government could practically achieve at the most by making the so called triple Talaq unlawful. Can they force the couple to start living together afte the triple Talaq? The maximum the law could do and rather should do is to let the man keep and maintain the woman for the period of Iddah. The whole issue has been snowballed to create confusion and then pave way to force uniform civil code on Muslims.
There is a spate of structures and rulings by Indian courts on the issue of so called triple talaaqs despite the fact that the issue is before the apex court of the country.
Safi,
Could you please explain what you mean by triple thalaq ? There is no such mention in Shariah ?
Abu Sabri
I agree with you There is nothing like triple takaq in Sharia and so I used the word so called. It is just a misnomer. To my best knowledge and after I have read on the issue, the holy Quran prescribes a proper procedure for Talaq which include efforts for conciliation and waiting period. There is nothing like saying three times talaq. I had covered in my article earlier how a scholar has elaborated on the meaning of Talaq given at different times. Like if I visit a friend and don’t find him and tell him later that I had visited your house thrice that would mean that I had visited him at three different days or time.
Safi,
If you agree,then no further explanation is necessary, as I have plainer it in detail.
If you know its a misnomer, please dont repeat it.You cannot compare usage of “triple talaq”
to your triple visits please.
If all understand this clearly,we do not have to be explaining.
Abu Sabri,
Analogies are required sometimes to explain as it helps in understanding. If people were to be understanding the issue clearly, we would not have been in the situation we find ourselves in. I find nothing wrong in using the analogy of three visits to explain.
There is no point gained in writing for the sake of writing.