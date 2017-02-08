Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims: Victims of crimes against humanity

A report, released recently by the office of the Geneva-based UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, documents testimony from 204 Rohingya Muslim men and women who are part of 66,000 who have fled from Myanmar’s northwestern Rakhine state to Bangladesh.
Linnea Arvidsson, leader of a four-member team of UN human rights investigators, said in the report: “For me, personally, I have not ever encountered a situation in which you have interviewed so many people in such a short period of time, who have undergone such serious violations.”
Speaking to Voice of America, Arvidsson said that she was on the verge of breaking down on the first day after having interviewed an endless stream of women who recounted horrific tales. “Mothers who would say, ‘I was raped and my baby was crying and they slit the throat of my baby while I was being raped.’ I mean, it was horrendous. Frankly, it was absolutely unbearable to do the interviews,” Arvidsson said. “I cannot imagine what they went through having lived through that.” Of the 101 women interviewed, more than half reported they had been raped or suffered other forms of sexual violence at the hands of Myanmar security forces.
While releasing the report, High Commissioner Prince Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein said: “The devastating cruelty to which these Rohingya children have been subjected is unbearable. What kind of hatred could make a man stab a baby crying out for his mother›s milk?” The investigators have concluded that Myanmar may be guilty of crimes against humanity.
It is a well-known fact that almost all the governments that have ruled Myanmar have denied citizenship and all legitimate rights to Rohingya Muslims who have been living in Rakhine state for centuries. These minorities have been subjected to endless persecution at the hands of Buddhist extremists with the clandestine blessings and support of the government.
A large number of Rohingya Muslims were killed, their houses were demolished, and their mosques and villages were torched. These inhuman acts and atrocities forced many of them to flee to Bangladesh and other neighboring countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Several others perished in the sea while fleeing the country or became victims of poverty and disease. All these atrocities are taking place while the world watches without doing anything to stop the ethnic cleansing and genocide.
Several conferences have been held, resolutions have been adopted, and dignitaries have spoken about the tragedy of Rohingya Muslims, but none of this has helped alleviate the suffering of these people. In fact, such meetings or resolutions or condemnations have lost their credibility and seriousness because of their failure in put an end to this ordeal.
Immediately after holding any of these conferences or passing these
resolutions, the official spokesman of the government of Myanmar comes forward to reject these statements as baseless allegations.
Even though the presence of Rohingya Muslims in the northwestern part of Myanmar dates back to the 8th century CE, they have frequently been subjected to persecution and mistreatment. The military junta has always considered them to be illegal immigrants, and hence has denied them their legitimate rights, the foremost of which is their citizenship.
However, everyone pinned great hope that the democratically elected government, led by Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, would take the initiative to put an end to the persecution and come to the rescue of these miserable people.
But to the utter dismay of everyone, Suu Kyi took a shameful position by sacrificing all human and moral principles for the sake of political gains. Her position toward Rohingya Muslims in particular and Myanmar Muslims in general was evident even before the general elections. Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy, denied party tickets to Muslims who belonged to her party as part of her strategy to please extremist Buddhists. In doing so she sacrificed the ideals, ethics and principles that earlier had made her a famous icon of democracy and freedom.
What was the fate of the special meeting of the ASEAN countries that was convened to discuss the issue of Rohingya Muslims? What happened as a result of the special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was also held to discuss the same issue? The deliberations made and the condemnations articulated in the communiqués adopted at these meetings have brought about no results.
As for the Myanmar government, it has so far made no change to its infamous policy toward Rohingya men who are being slaughtered, women who are being raped and children who are being massacred. The government denies permission to human rights organizations and journalists who are interested in human rights from entering the regions where crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing are being carried out against Rohingya Muslims.
The Myanmar government said that it has formed a commission, headed by former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan in its bid to stop human rights violations in Rakhine state. Although the commission is comprised of nine members (six from within the country and three from abroad), they do not include a single representative from the Muslim community. Even though the commission was constituted several months ago, it has yet to submit a report. It is not anticipated that the commission is going to come forward with any statement or report that clearly describes the crimes against Rohingya Muslims of which the entire world is fully aware.
— Dr. Ali Al-Ghamdi is a former Saudi diplomat who specializes in Southeast Asian affairs. He can be reached at algham@hotmail.com
1. these people call themselves rohingya but they are bengalis, born of fishermen and rice farmers in Bay of Bengal area. They refuse to call themselves Bengalis and thats the first mistake. They are of dark-skinned, dark-haired dark eyed bengali race, different from mongol-race from northern part of India with yellow or fair-skined, dark-haired, small eyed of buddha followers in Nepal, Tibet, etc. or highly-eduated wealthy Hindu bengalis in India ( west Bengal).
2. After partition by British ro separate Muslims and HIndus under British India, they used to live under mandate of East bengal, later East Pakistan but after genocide and rapes of bengali women during Operation Searchlight by Pakistan central government, Pakistan gave up East Pakistan that was then established as Bangladesh.
When Bangladesh was formed , anyone under mandate of Bangladesh was given citizenship, but a group of bengali fishermen did not want to be with Hindu, Christian, Muslim Bengali Bangladesh, but they wanted to be under Islamic (East) Pakistan.
But Pakistan did not want any stranded non-urdu speaking Bengalis/east pakistanis who are different from fair skinned beautiful looking pakistanis in current day pakistan. Infact Bengali east pakistanis were never born nor been to Pakistan.
So, they wanted to strike against Bangladeshi government to keep only Muslims in Bangladesh, but it failed so they formed a group of Mujahideens to penetrate to hide and mingle with some bengalis who became citizens of Myanmar/Burma since decades.
IN 1970s, under operation Mayu under Burmese military, Mujahadeen surrendered to disarm. but they tried to demand the land of Burma to set up a place called Rohingya. but these Rohingyas (Bengalis) mingled with innocent Myanmar citizens of Bengali race, demand that all must be rohingya Muslims and revolt against Buddhists government and Bangladesh government.
They are now dangerous for regional stability and both countries.. Many of those bengali rohingyas go back and forth to seek help in training and fund through armed rebels in Pakistan, Al Qaeda etc. They also seek donation from some rich arab nations..
So the fault is all theirs for refusing to accept Bangladeshi citizenship when Bangladesh was established after the fall of east Pakistan.
Now, Many Rohingya bengalis are living inside West Bengal state India, and some in Malaysia and Indonesia and Thailand without citizenship. Many are also in Saudi Arabia.
Majority of those stateless rohingyas bengalis are illiterate, and uneducated. Because they do not want to accept bengali writing, nor urdu/arabic/ myanmar writing nor English as their written language, and they only have spoken Bengali dialect. so, it is difficult to educate them through a second language.
Their aim to establish an islamic nation of bengali race between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Currently, Bangladesh government provided with an island but they will migrate there to bring stranded bengali pakistanis, or rohingya muslim bengalis from Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Thailand, India?