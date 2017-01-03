Oman is back on track!

Dr. Khaled M. Batarfi

ABDULLAH Al-Athba, editor-in-chief of the Qatari daily, Al-Arab, was both happy and sad. He was excited that King Salman was visiting Qatar and other Gulf state, early last month. “You may have noticed the public mode in the Emirates, (the King first stop). Saudi Arabia for us is our elder brother. We feel safer when he is around. We feel united when he is leading. And we feel stronger when he projects strength to the outside world,” he explains.

“In Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, we will be competing to show our love for our father figure, and appreciation of his visit. Saudi Arabia is not just a family, it is “the family.” With its care and support we stand up as one tribe, in a world surrounding us with threats and dangers.

“I am also sad, my Saudi brother, because our people in Oman are not celebrating with us. I wish they had the same opportunity to show our father how much he is loved and appreciated. Maybe not in this tour, but I really hope that Oman will have the honor of a royal visit … soon,” Al-Athba, concludes.

I remembered his thoughts and hopes as I composed my New Year wish list. I also recalled my meeting with an Omani businessman in Doha, during (the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies Forum), early December. He relayed how anxious and confused Omanis are about their government’s relations with Saudi Arabia. “Please visit us and I’ll introduce you to people from all walks of life. You will be able then to communicate back how much Saudi Arabia is important to us, and how King Salman is regarded in the highest esteem,” says Hudhifa Al-Ghazali.

It seems our wishes are about to be realized. Oman is joining the Islamic Military Alliance, with a “subtle message,” to Iran that we are Arabs first, and our allegiance is to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the interests of its members. What a good start for 2017!

As my Qatari brother puts it: “We need Oman. We cannot afford to let go, no matter what reservations we have had on its mixed messages. Families are bound by blood. A brother may practice his freedom, look for a different experience and explore interests that may differ with yours. But still, he is part of you, and when it comes to the moment of truth, he shall side with the family.”

And as my Omani brother explains: “Regardless of our political stands, whether in Yemen or with Iran, we end up where we started. We stand by our brothers and sisters in the Gulf. This is not an option. It is fate … it is destiny. You may choose your partners and friends, but your family is chosen for you. And we are happy and proud of it.”

True, Oman has always had its independent stands. Sometimes they were right, like when they chose not to boycott Egypt, as the Arab League’s punishment for President Anwar Sadat for Camp David Accords with Israel in 1978. Today, Arabs are looking for a similar deal with Israel, and can’t get it.

We also should appreciate that Omani Constitution forbids any military alliance, except with the GCC. Oman is a founding member of the Saudi-led Al-Jazira Shield since 1982. They joined Gulf forces in Desert Storm to defend Saudi Arabia and liberate Kuwait (1990-1991), and in defending Gulf states during Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988).

Even though Oman did not join the Islamic Military Alliance at its birth, it did participate in its maneuvers (the North Thunder), last year. And while it abstained from the Arab Alliance to liberate Yemen, it helped a great deal to resolve its political crisis with the Gulf Initiative.

Oman has also signed on all GCC, Arab League, Islamic Cooperation Council and UN resolutions condemning Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism, interference in Arab affairs, occupation of Emirates’ islands, and attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions. It classified Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in line with Gulf and Arab resolutions.

Hopefully, Oman is now taking more steps on the road of cooperation with the GCC and the Islamic Alliance. Fighting terrorism is not an option — it is a must. The common enemy is not sparing any one. Besides, Daesh and Al-Qaeda are Oman’s new neighbors, as they took residence in Yemen.

I hope and pray, that the next good news is a visit by King Salman, preceded by through preparations and consultations that would resolve differences and strengthen cooperation. Thanks Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, you are doing a great job in that department.

— Dr. Khaled M. Batarfi is a Saudi writer based in Jeddah. He can be reached at kbatarfi@gmail.com. Follow him at Twitter:@kbatarfi