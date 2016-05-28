Protecting the Saudi family

Samar Fatany

The majority of Saudis today are rejoicing over the establishment of the Commission for Recreation and Culture and the decision to curb the powers of the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (Haia). These developments could promote a healthier family environment and a more prosperous modern-day society. Finally we can hope for an end to the problems facing Saudi families with the elimination of the rigid lifestyle where women and children remain the main victims of old customs and inflexible rules and regulations.

The ultraconservative setting and the rigid legislation that restricted the healthy entertainment of sports, theaters, clubs, libraries, museums, fashion shows or any public activities have deprived the family and young people of leisure and fun.

Another positive transformation development is the increasingly active role of the Personal Affairs Court in protecting the rights of women and children. Last week in Jeddah, the court ordered a man to pay SR235,250 in alimony to the woman he divorced nine years ago. The amount includes school fees, house rent and monthly allowance to his divorced wife and his daughter. The progressive and unbiased judge firmly stated that the rights of the family must be observed strictly, as the family is the nucleus of society.

Unfortunately, a large segment of our society still insists on holding on to old customs and traditions that discriminate against women. The country is in need of an effective nationwide campaign to change the negative mindset toward women and raise awareness about the neglected rights of children.

Statistics of the Ministry of Justice show that in 2011 there were 81 divorces a day, while each day there were four cases of “khula” (petitioning for a divorce without the husband’s consent and without having to prove any grounds for wanting it). Forty percent of divorces were mainly due to the husband’s refusal to let his wife continue to work and forcing her to quit her job, while 60 percent were due to issues related to the husband’s control of his wife’s salary. A woman, by Saudi law, cannot work without her husband’s consent. He can stop her from work and choose where she may or may not work. Likewise, a woman cannot travel without the consent of a male guardian. He can stop her from attending a conference. Many men exploit this rule for their own ego.

Male-dominated families are unmindful of the rights of women and their obligations toward their children. The government must enforce new laws and regulations to protect women and children from domineering guardians.

Social scientists continue to stress the fact that in order to enhance the quality of life in the Saudi family, there needs to be a change in the mindset of people who show disrespect to women. Discrimination against women in society and the consequent restrictions imposed on them are the two main factors that have harmed the Saudi family and slowed the progress of this country.

Society must conform to new laws that protect the rights of women and children. More efforts should be exerted to end the state of frustration and discontent of the Saudi family today. The rigid, inflexible environment is responsible for an increased number of divorces and broken homes. Social scientists confirm that this situation has led to the prevalence of depression, drugs and violence among our youth. The greater danger, of course, is the threat of terrorists taking advantage of vulnerable and frustrated youth, preying on their minds with false promises and distorted views.

There is an urgent need to build happier families and a healthier environment to enhance the quality of life for our children. The safety, happiness and comfort of troubled families should be a major concern for policy makers, the media, private organizations and every citizen.

Saudi Vision 2030 cannot succeed if discrimination against women continues and the rights of women and children are neglected or abused. The transformation plan must continue to include effective strategies to promote a progressive society and address the needs of Saudi families today.

— Samar Fatany is a radio broadcaster and writer. She can be reached at samarfatany@hotmail.com