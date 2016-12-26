The refrain ‘all Saudis are bad people’

I WOULD like to begin here with two strong words of advice: Desist generalizing. For generalizing everything every time is a bane of humanity that tars even the good for the actions of the bad. I never wanted to write this article about generalization, especially about the people who impute the word “All” for people good or bad when describing some action. But after constantly receiving emails from readers and reading their comments about how “All” Saudi people are bad, I just could not hold back. For I need to set the record straight to such people.

Every time there is an incident involving a Saudi citizen then there’s a deluge of generalized comments highlighting the stereotype that “All” Saudis are bad. The recent example, which saw a Saudi youth beating up or abusing an expat, triggered this round of generalization. I do not condone such an action that was caught on camera and circulated in the social media platforms. Immediately, however, a good majority of people started to generalize that all Saudi Arabian people are bad and abusive.

The readers should notice here that I said a good number of people and not “All” the people because I have not done a survey to confirm it is all who have made this statement, much the same way those who claim “All” Saudis are bad have not done a survey to prove it. My opinion article here is directed at people who generalize all the time and at any occasion when such an incident occurs, as they readily blame the whole population of a country without a rhyme or reason.

Last week, an unfortunate incident occurred when a Saudi man in his 20s was seen beating an expatriate gas station attendant. According to published reports, “The gas station attendant filled gas in the car, and then he approached the driver’s window for payment.

But the driver ignored the worker, who knocked on the rolled up window to catch the driver’s attention. But despite several attempts to seek payment, the driver did not respond. The worker then opened the car door out of frustration. At this stage, the video reveals, the driver getting out and in one swift action starting to beat the worker. The driver then goes to the back of the car, grabs a stick and viciously beats the worker.” The abuser was arrested shortly after and held by police.

This incident, and any other incidents similar to this in the past, was always condemned vociferously. Immediately after the incident was made public through social media, Saudis and expats alike called for authorities to arrest this attacker and hand him a severe punishment in order to make an example of him. The overwhelming majority of people called for his arrest and justice for the expat worker. In fact, there was a sigh of relief when the man was arrested quickly and we all hope that his punishment will be commensurate to the crime and made public while the worker duly compensated.

The funny messages I received on my email and the abrasive comments I read in some websites repeatedly stressing that “all Saudi people are animals,” “all Saudi people are abusive and have no respect for expat workers,” “all Saudi youth are arrogant and disrespectful” and “all Saudis enslave expatriates and hold them prisoners in ‘their’ country” was distressing at best and uncouth at worst. That and many other comments similar to the ones above, including a question, “Why ‘All’ Saudis behave like this with expats?” have become so common that the sentences have lost relevance.

I agree, all these comments and questions would have been true or would have had some credence if the police had praised the attacker for his assault on the expat worker and left him free without arresting him. But, as the fact suggests, he was immediately arrested and taken into police custody. These comments would have been true if the Saudi people applauded the action of this attacker or called for the abuse of more expats, but instead they called for the attack’s arrest and condemned his actions and called for severe punishment.

Such people who love to generalize are wrong and they should learn to stop generalizing every action. Not “All” Saudis are bad like they claim. We, as people, have the good, the bad and the ugly, like any other country and society. The actions of the bad few should not be generalized and applied to all. It is unfortunate that in every society we have a few bad apples, but it is the work of the communities to weed these apple out and reform society. I, as a Saudi, refuse to be classified as a “bad” or “abusive” person.

In the holy Qur’an, it says, “and no bearer of burdens shall be made to bear another’s burden.” Those who generalize always think the wrong way and mix situations. We as Muslims should know. We have suffered a lot when the Western media and a good number of Western nations classified Muslims and Islam religion as terrorist and violent because of the action of a very few idiots. That generalization is hurting us is evident to all, and we all have repeatedly called to separate the action of a few from the peaceful religion of Islam and never associate our religion with violence.

Judging people as a whole, sadly, is widespread and we can attribute that to the lack of knowledge, experience and information. It can also be attributed to extremism against a particular society or country or religion. So no matter what positive outcome comes from that society or country the colored view and stereotyping of the society will lead it to be marginalized; and while the loud and negative behavior of a small segment will reflect in the growing clamor against the society and its people.

I wish that the world “All” disappears from the lexicon of people when attributing blame or ascribing accusation for the action of one does not represent all.