Responding to ‘spat on expat’

Mahmoud Ahmad

EVER since I wrote a series of articles related to expat issues, I have been receiving constant criticism of siding with the expats against my fellow countrymen. Instead of responding to every individual criticism or subtle chiding, I decided to wait and respond through this column just once. The series of articles, “Expatophobia” published on (Jan. 16) “How many expatriates will be leaving”(Jan. 30), “Many expatriates will be leaving” (Feb. 13) and “‘They took our jobs and wealth’” (Feb. 27), was target of criticism from some of my fellow Saudi friends and I did receive some harsh emails in response to these articles. I also have to say that I did receive a lot of appreciation from many readers for highlighting the issue of the relationship between Saudis and expats.

Many expatriates that I met or contacted me through emails expressed their feeling that there is a campaign against them in the air that tries to “limit their presence”, as one of them told me. They cite the recent campaign to fully Saudize the cell phone market and lately to Saudize jobs at malls, as a clear indication of that move. They feel they are facing an uncertain future, like I mentioned before in a previous article, with the introduction of taxes on them this July. What they want to know is a clear-cut indication of their status that would enable them to make a decision on their future. This uncertainty is what is more disturbing as they are unsure if they are wanted here or not. Although I have been reading many articles by Saudi writers who appreciated the role of expats in the development of the country and call for better treatment for them, there are, however, voices that are instigating hatred against them and attributing all the problems to their presence in the market.

At a social gathering, a man who had read my articles accused me straight to my face of favoring expat workers, saying, “You want to hand over the country to them.” He, in addition to many others that share the same thought, believes that expatriates should not enjoy the wealth and the services provided in this country as it is for the people of this land. The person then landed, what he thought was a difficult question for me to handle, “If you go to their country, let’s say Egypt, do you think that they will give you a job or allow you to work?”

This person is entitled to his opinion and would be accepted by others as long as it makes some sense, which is not the case in this one-side conversation at the gathering. For the comments he made above does not carry the one important element that makes his theory hogwash. When a person comes to our country with a visa to work and participate in the wheel of development then by the very fact that he was called to work here on a legal visa negates his argument. In addition that person by default is entitled to enjoy the services provided and who are we to deny that or even consider it as a suggestion.

The wish to deprive an expat from basic rights only indicates hatred and nothing more. I did remind him, however, that Saudi Arabia shares its wealth by providing aid and help to nations in need in a form of development projects that benefit those countries, which is what really represents us. In addition Saudi Arabia’s establishment of businesses and joint ventures, here and outside, is built on expertise from nationals as well as expats, and the inherent wish of the envious to cut off all expat connections would not be possible. The only way for nationals to establish themselves is to compete and excel in every field such that the need to employ an expat would not arise.

As for the example of the person at the social gathering, of not being allowed to work in other countries, I can only refute it by saying, in my opinion, the comparison is wrong because the difference in population is huge and countries with large population and already well into the developmental cycle would not need others to fill their jobs. But I would still say that in some companies some expats are employed in these countries too, mostly in multinational or joint venture firms with regards to the needs and expertise. We on the other hand had to recruit at all levels because of the fast economic growth and multi-faceted development.

In a previous article I wrote, “The language of racism is not our language. It is against Islam and against humanity to paint a negative picture as a whole of others. Expatriates, who worked with us in our country, deserve our thanks and appreciation. The language of racism and accusation comes only from ignorant people and also those who are envious of others or lack self-respect. “The government has every right to make any changes that is suitable to employing young Saudis and graduates in the job market. And they have been planning and implementing these changes as part of their new growth plan. However, any change that comes in the job market should not be accompanied by firing accusations at expatriate workers and calling them the source of all troubles. After all we have to remember they work under Saudi sponsors with valid contracts. They are working in companies, in shops or small firms owned by Saudis, and it is up to the Saudi to make a call on the expats working under him.

My favorite ones, for all time, are those who accuse workers of transferring money outside and harming our economy — money they earned with their sweat and hard work. When we suggest, in order to stem the flow of this money, to allow them to work freely and invest, the same persons get suspicious and say “no they will control the market”. So it is indeed a Catch-22 situation —they do not want you (the expat) to invest in the country and they do not want you (the expat) to transfer the money. Can these persons tell me what they would do if they were in this situation?

At the end, I differ with those who say that I sided with one group at the expense of the other. All I can say to them is that I tried my best to remain objective and evaluate these situations without any prejudice. After a short argument with another objector, I told the person that I am responsible for what I write and not what you understand. At the end, the reader will be the judge.

— The writer can be reached at mahmad@saudigazette.com.sa

Twitter: @anajeddawi_eng