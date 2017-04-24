Responding to ‘spat on expat’

Mahmoud Ahmad
EVER since I wrote a series of articles related to expat issues, I have been receiving constant criticism of siding with the expats against my fellow countrymen. Instead of responding to every individual criticism or subtle chiding, I decided to wait and respond through this column just once. The series of articles, “Expatophobia” published on (Jan. 16) “How many expatriates will be leaving”(Jan. 30), “Many expatriates will be leaving” (Feb. 13) and “‘They took our jobs and wealth’” (Feb. 27), was target of criticism from some of my fellow Saudi friends and I did receive some harsh emails in response to these articles. I also have to say that I did receive a lot of appreciation from many readers for highlighting the issue of the relationship between Saudis and expats.
Many expatriates that I met or contacted me through emails expressed their feeling that there is a campaign against them in the air that tries to “limit their presence”, as one of them told me. They cite the recent campaign to fully Saudize the cell phone market and lately to Saudize jobs at malls, as a clear indication of that move. They feel they are facing an uncertain future, like I mentioned before in a previous article, with the introduction of taxes on them this July. What they want to know is a clear-cut indication of their status that would enable them to make a decision on their future. This uncertainty is what is more disturbing as they are unsure if they are wanted here or not. Although I have been reading many articles by Saudi writers who appreciated the role of expats in the development of the country and call for better treatment for them, there are, however, voices that are instigating hatred against them and attributing all the problems to their presence in the market.
At a social gathering, a man who had read my articles accused me straight to my face of favoring expat workers, saying, “You want to hand over the country to them.” He, in addition to many others that share the same thought, believes that expatriates should not enjoy the wealth and the services provided in this country as it is for the people of this land. The person then landed, what he thought was a difficult question for me to handle, “If you go to their country, let’s say Egypt, do you think that they will give you a job or allow you to work?”
This person is entitled to his opinion and would be accepted by others as long as it makes some sense, which is not the case in this one-side conversation at the gathering. For the comments he made above does not carry the one important element that makes his theory hogwash. When a person comes to our country with a visa to work and participate in the wheel of development then by the very fact that he was called to work here on a legal visa negates his argument. In addition that person by default is entitled to enjoy the services provided and who are we to deny that or even consider it as a suggestion.
The wish to deprive an expat from basic rights only indicates hatred and nothing more. I did remind him, however, that Saudi Arabia shares its wealth by providing aid and help to nations in need in a form of development projects that benefit those countries, which is what really represents us. In addition Saudi Arabia’s establishment of businesses and joint ventures, here and outside, is built on expertise from nationals as well as expats, and the inherent wish of the envious to cut off all expat connections would not be possible. The only way for nationals to establish themselves is to compete and excel in every field such that the need to employ an expat would not arise.
As for the example of the person at the social gathering, of not being allowed to work in other countries, I can only refute it by saying, in my opinion, the comparison is wrong because the difference in population is huge and countries with large population and already well into the developmental cycle would not need others to fill their jobs. But I would still say that in some companies some expats are employed in these countries too, mostly in multinational or joint venture firms with regards to the needs and expertise. We on the other hand had to recruit at all levels because of the fast economic growth and multi-faceted development.
In a previous article I wrote, “The language of racism is not our language. It is against Islam and against humanity to paint a negative picture as a whole of others. Expatriates, who worked with us in our country, deserve our thanks and appreciation. The language of racism and accusation comes only from ignorant people and also those who are envious of others or lack self-respect. “The government has every right to make any changes that is suitable to employing young Saudis and graduates in the job market. And they have been planning and implementing these changes as part of their new growth plan. However, any change that comes in the job market should not be accompanied by firing accusations at expatriate workers and calling them the source of all troubles. After all we have to remember they work under Saudi sponsors with valid contracts. They are working in companies, in shops or small firms owned by Saudis, and it is up to the Saudi to make a call on the expats working under him.
My favorite ones, for all time, are those who accuse workers of transferring money outside and harming our economy — money they earned with their sweat and hard work. When we suggest, in order to stem the flow of this money, to allow them to work freely and invest, the same persons get suspicious and say “no they will control the market”. So it is indeed a Catch-22 situation —they do not want you (the expat) to invest in the country and they do not want you (the expat) to transfer the money. Can these persons tell me what they would do if they were in this situation?
At the end, I differ with those who say that I sided with one group at the expense of the other. All I can say to them is that I tried my best to remain objective and evaluate these situations without any prejudice. After a short argument with another objector, I told the person that I am responsible for what I write and not what you understand. At the end, the reader will be the judge.
— The writer can be reached at mahmad@saudigazette.com.sa
Twitter: @anajeddawi_eng
Thanks for highlighting expat issues to public thru media.
Simply best Article considering facts.
Racism and nationalism are the garbage of the west that We ,Muslims internalized wholeheartedly. Last address of Holy prophet is a slap to all types of racism and nationalism. The writer deserves congratulations for writing boldly. Moreover the wealth of the Saudi is providing sustenance to millions of people abroad.
Well written article providing the answer to the criticism The author faced for writing about the difficulties which the expatriates are facing. In fact those who are criticizing anybody who is defending the oppressed people seem to be lacking the sense of responsibility. The campaign which was launched against the expatriates lack logic and morality and ungreatfulnes because the expatriates have participated in the building of our country. We should thank them and be kind to them.
Mr. Mahmoud Ahmad, may Allaah bless you and increase you in all that is good. The only side that I’ve read you on was the side of truth and logic.
“The only way for nationals to establish themselves is to compete and excel in every field such that the need to employ an expat would not arise.” I’ve made this statement or similar many time when I come across articles written against the guest workers.
“The language of racism is not our language. It is against Islam and against humanity…” I would like to know what was the objector’s response to this.
“they do not want you (the expat) to invest in the country and they do not want you (the expat) to transfer the money. Can these persons tell me what they would do if they were in this situation?”
A better question would’ve been, simply, why? Why don’t you want the guess worker to invest in the country to which they work so hard for? Why don’t they want the guess worker to remit their earning to their families, which are back home?
You stopped short of answering these questions. I wish you hadn’t. The simply, but painful truth is, Saudis like your objectors want slaves. Not only that, they want to oppress their slaves.
Let’s call a spade a spade and not continue to beat around the bush.
The mentality of some of your objectors is that of one thinking himself superior to another and seeking to gain mastery and power over him. A characteristic of Shaytaan…
Precise and logical! Middle East could have done extremely well! if they were open to giving nationality to expats!
Thankyou…..u r totally right……..
great article!.. with lots of common sense and fair understanding of how humanity should work hand in hand.
Its a shame when a nation decends in to a state of ungratefulness and when the only expectation is of a thank you along with respect.
The author has raised valid points with those who object with him and I am afraid such people will never provide objective answers.
This is a rhetoric and the media is most definitely to blame. It has proven its ability to create a fissure in the social fabric of the Kindom.
However, it is the likes of Mr. Mahmoud Ahmad who are the real face of Saudis and make every effort to hold this country together. I truly appreciate his efforts in trying to create a cohesive environment and dispel negative perceptions.
I would advise the expat community not to hold similar ill feelings against Saudis even though a lot of things are set to change with the expectation of a direct impact on expats. Be thankful and grateful even if others do not respond in kind. Allah is watching what we all do and how we respond to the various challenges no matter who we are.
RIZQ from ALLAH (Allah is the Provider) not from Man or Land or country
Who have Provision…he would get from that place
This is real Muslim Eman (Faith).
Then why some ppl becomes angry
So, being a Muslim….always be patient and tolerate any situation and conditions
Also remember, if all expat leave this KSA……All saudis can’t take overload on their shoulders for building up this country…………….
Mahmoud Ahmed sir I appreciate the will and wish you had shown to narrate the right side of the Nationalization program and it’s consequences and the fearful mentality of the expacts .
Assalaamu-alaikum from Australia, I came across this Op Ed and discussion via LinkedIn. It’s a very interesting insight into views central to what is nationalism, globalization, cosmopolitanism… It seems every country is having a discussion about racism and nationalism vs inclusion and social harmony. The latter is the ideal for all of us. Thank you for the interesting read and I appreciate all the comments with different thoughts and ideas. Best regards, Wasalaam, from Melbourne, Australia