Thanks to expats for a job well done

According to statistics, a third of this country’s population is made up of expatriates, which is unlike most other countries in the GCC where the expatriate workforce outnumbers citizens often by a handy margin.
While there are highly qualified and trained expatriates working in our industrial and commercial sectors, they are far outnumbered by millions of semi-skilled and unskilled workers who have been brought here to perform tasks that for the most part are not attractive or rewarding enough for Saudis to do.
This army of workers that primarily comes from Asia and Africa is not invisible. They can be seen everywhere. Many silently toil on the side of streets and roads often in the heat of the day picking up litter that motorists fling out of their car windows. They can be seen picking up trash in neighborhoods and on street corners, silently and without complaint.
There are others who perch precariously on scaffolds working on high rises and taking risks we Saudis would not dare to consider. They are busy building our homes and buildings. Others from this legion of workers prepare roads for re-surfacing or lay electric lines or install a water network of pipes.
When we pull into a gas station, it is they who pump gasoline into our cars; they deliver water to our homes or cart away our sewage in tankers; they tend to livestock and orchards on our farms and fields and they bag our groceries. They guard our homes and clean the toilets in our malls. They clean our schools. They drive our families around and clean our homes. In restaurants, they cheerfully guide us to our table and serve us food without much fuss or bother.
These semi-skilled or unskilled expatriates cannot dream of the luxuries granted to their Western or skilled Asian counterparts who enjoy comfortable amenities and accommodation with even more comfortable salaries. All they have to look forward to at the end of their long working day is to be collectively bused in run-down transport that lacks air-conditioning or comfortable seating.
Many of their housing compounds are of substandard status. But they persist without a complaint. They have mouths to feed back home, and they are on a mission to accomplish just that. Their personal comfort is not on the list of their priorities. We tend to look at them as background fixtures, as we are used to their presence everywhere. But in fact these fixtures are human beings with warm blood coursing through their veins.
Some are married with young and growing children. Others have the responsibility of providing for their aged parents or younger siblings. All have come to this part of the world to try to put food on the table for their loved ones back home and provide their families with some of the comfort and hope that they have denied themselves.
They are the Bangladeshis, the Nepalese and the Filipinos that are an integral part of the machinery that helps run this country. They are the Somalis, the Sudanese, the Kenyans, the people of Chad and Niger. They are Indians, Afghanis, Sri Lankans, Pakistanis, Burmese, Vietnamese and Indonesians who have accepted this challenge to perform in unfamiliar surroundings and most of them deliver on their promise.
In the past, many fell victim to unscrupulous manpower agents or employers and then found themselves at the end of a worthless contract signed back in their home countries with promises of much higher salaries than they finally received when they came to this part of the world. The packages offered to them to lure them away from the comfort of their loved ones was altered to their disadvantage once they arrived at their destination, leaving them without many alternatives. They had already sold most of their possessions just to pay the avaricious agents for the privilege of booking a seat to the land of riches.
Their personal sacrifices are often untold or unheard of beyond their limited circle, but they exist and they work under conditions that are unacceptable to most of us. Without these workers, most of the Arabian Peninsula would still be a barren desert. And without their support, the machinery that moves us forward would grind to a halt. Do we as hosts take the time to think about their living and working environment? How many of us lend a compassionate ear to their problems? How many of us help them out in their time of need?
This country would not have moved forward without their participation in its development. I offer these workers my deepest gratitude and appreciation for a job well done.
The author can be reached at talmaeena@aol.com. Follow him on Twitter @talmaeena
Very moving article about expatriates, expressing empathy and gratitude for them. Thank you for your thoughts and concern for the less privileged ones and I salute your intelligence for spotting their contribution to the Saudi society. While I appreciate your attitude towards expatriates and their work, let me hasten to add that although charity is a good attitude in leading one’s life and in dealing with others, a good practical formula for leading a healthy, productive, and improving lifestyle would be a ‘Win-Win attitude’. By this I mean that, if the employer learns to appreciate good work, not only more intelligent people will be attracted to a place but a person would not hesitate to put in his best because he is sure of the reward and the employer in return, gets very good quality work which builds up his country and improves his lifestyle. Examples of such countries are there for us to see like the USA where abilities are recognized, encouraged and rewarded. By the way what does the author mean by: ” In the past, many fell victim to unscrupulous manpower agents or employers………….” because even now for highly qualified people also, in very very reliable places such as the ministries, higher salaries have been offered in the country of origin and once they come here, their contract has been torn to pieces even though it bore the signatures of the Saudi Attache.
The people you have identified are truly the most hardwording, powerless and least appreciated. Why in the land of Islam are these people treated with such disrespect, disdain and rudeness? For example, why are well known construction companies and companies that are awarded government contracts in this country allowed to take advantage of these individuals? The horror stories of abuse and non-payment of salaries are endless. It is up to the authorities to enforce the laws of this country to prevent the exploitation of the poor and the weak. Without such efforts how can we claim to be custodians of the land of Islam?
I hope this article also appears in all the Arabic Newspapers. The Saudi Society as a whole and also those in the government should acknowledge. I worked for 35 years in the Kingdom, Saudi are wonderful people, but those in the civil service are the ones who discriminate the expats. The Saudi are fond of amending any agreement according to their whims and fancies, especially when you work in the public sector as a contractee.
Thanks Mr. Tariq Al Maeena for your very sympathetic and realistic vision for these poor needy people who have been suffering from so many sources. Still the poor unskilled or a semiskilled labour who is coming from from Bangladesh are spending from 30,000 to 60,000 Riyals on false hopes that they will earn at least 2000 saudi Riyals per months. The dishonest recruiting agencies are making illegal interest from these poor unskilled and semi skilled labours. In these filthy games some Saudi and non Saudis are involved.But as soon as these poor people are engaged in work are trying to do their best to satisfy sponsors demand. Even the maids are also sacrificing their lives to satisfy the kofils and the family. The Arabian peninsula especially the GCC countries at this point with sweats of these workers. there are so many Aya in the Quran where Allah SWT HAS mentioned that HE Can change Fortune Wheel as HE Wishes.
