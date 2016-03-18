Why do Saudis think they are better than other people?

THERE’S a recurring theme you encounter as a Saudi living abroad engaging with people from various cultures. For some reason, having basic common courtesy or being a little approachable seems incongruent with the prototypical idea of a Saudi citizen. The truth is that a lot of non-Saudis seem surprised that some of us are actually nice.
This might seem like an overgeneralization but it didn’t emerge from thin air. A great number of Saudis have a belligerent sense of entitlement that is not only entirely self-indulgent but also extremely uncalled for. Yes, it’s lovely to have a sense of pride in where you come from, your roots, your heritage, etc., but when it starts to become a joker card used to establish a class hierarchy based on fantasy and not facts, then it’s time for some self-reflection.
Fantasy number one entails a circular argument that goes something like this: we are better because we are Saudi because being Saudi is better. Although based on government policy alone this statement is true, the intention here is to address individual self-concepts and relationships in our society. A close friend of mine has told me of the time a retailer in the Kingdom was rude and dismissive of her just because she happens to be Egyptian. Another friend remembers a time when she was illegally escorted out of a mall in Saudi Arabia but was afraid to resist because of her Syrian nationality. Just this week, I was surprised when a friend of mine whom I have known for two years told me that upon learning that I was Saudi, he assumed I would be “selective” with the kind of people I hang out with. He did not mean it in the standard character-based judgement everyone has when choosing company, but was hinting at the classic Saudi or Khaleeji “less-than” attitude toward foreigners.
The question is why? Why do so many Saudis think or behave like superior human beings when all the evidence goes against them? The entire Kingdom was built on the backs of immigrants who came with the honorable desire to make a living for themselves and their families. A 2015 UN survey estimates that immigrants make up 30 percent of the Saudi population; they run our companies, treat our sick, build our roads, educate our children, clean our homes and do the jobs we’re too lazy to do. It should be intuitive that we’re not doing them any favors because we need those positions filled. Still, Saudi entitlement continues to prevail.
While this issue is multidimensional and impossible to discuss thoroughly in one article, my aim is to get a simple message across. You – as a Saudi – are not entitled to anything nor are you better than anyone. Social, historical, and economic circumstances make the Saudi nationality a privilege at this moment in time but these things are never set in stone and human decency is universal and timeless. It’s okay to admit to our faults, it’s not treason and it’s not self-hate, it’s the complete opposite. It’s a sign were mature enough and secure enough to take matters into our own hands and to make progress.
Sana Fatani,
Toronto, Canada
Before 9/11, the world knew nothing about Saudis.
After 9/11, Saudis put a name in the world map.
Do they feel better than others?
Recenly, a male senior saudi said that “Saudi Arabia spent $$$$$ on their students to study in USA and pay top $$$$$ to americans working in KSA”.
If somone said that, is it a justification to be accepted as a friend or as a better person?
Other Foreign countries point of views is that , “many complaints of delayed and unpaid salaries to their citiznes, and forced deportation of foreigners by KSA.” It has been done for many years, and nothing to do with falling oil prices.
Asakam.Thank you Sana for throwing light on this ever discussed topic of being special.We have to just go through the teachings of islam n the sunnah of our prophet to bring ourselves on the right track i.e all human beings are equal irrespective of nation,colour,cast, creed and the economic conditions.But off-course for this we need to keep revising our lessons on Islam and try implementing them in our daily lives inshallah.
…. You said Very True, madam
Brilliant writing m. You should have a weekly column.
A society that makes the hiring of maids a national policy breeds a culture of social stratification
very true, madam
Excellent article. Not so much for the topic, but writing style. You write very good. Unlike, many of the articles written in the Saudi Gazette and that other newspaper.
I have met (since I came here) some nice approachable Saudis الحمد لله and could careless about the others.
Definitely, there is nothing wrong in taking pride in being a citizen or national of any country; however, when that pride results in being snobbish or egoist, then it becomes a matter of concern. Whatever be our status in any land, the first and foremost is the fact that we are human beings and each one of us deserve respect and regards. Unfortunately, in the Middle East and especially in some of the gulf countries, the communities have been divided into several compartments on different basis, but mostly on the basis of origin.
Living for over quarter a century, I have observed that nationals of some regions are treated with scant regard in the public places and markets. For instance, if a customer hailing from let us say Bangladesh or Nepal tries to inquire about any product he is either ignored by the salesman or answered with a sense of mock or ridicule and if he is inquiring about the product and another customer of middle eastern origin comes, the salesman would ignore the first person and divert his attention toward the second one.
Actually, this sickness does not exist only with the Saudis but it is the world over. The British still think they are far superior. The Pakistanis have their own social stratification the people of Punjab mock the mohjir from Karachi and vice versa. The white supremacy in US exists. This list is endless. The devil in us whispers that “you are the best”.
Described perfectly
Jeff, your comment is absolutely valid. However, the Nations you mentioned have at least recorded some major achievements in the history of their existence. I am sure we Saudis would be lost for words trying to list one major achievement that has benefited humanity!!
There are many achievement in top of it the millions of people we are giving them the chance to build their life and their families here…. And U aren’t Saudi…
Though the write-up appears to be okay. It is not in depth. Saudis have put themselves to a very superior position in their day to day social lives. They show their arrogant and pride only towards the asians and other arabs and Muslims in other part of the world. The Prophet (May Peace Upon him) has said, no arab is superior to any other. They are all equal in the sight of Almighty Allah. One day they will pay for the arrogant. It will be a very costly payment. Non-Arabs will not hate them because Arabia is a land of Islam. Arabia is the birth place of our beloved Prophet. Makkah and Madhina – these two cities are in Arabia. We pray Almighty Allah show the correct path to these arrogant Saudi men and women.
a very brave and blunt approach i must say!
Arrogance is a byproduct of ignorance, and every nation has its share of ignorant people.
Well, somebody is going in right direction! I wish KSA has 99% people like yr thinking .
self-pride is good thing but it must come out of yr achievements not because of freebies given by government and certainly not at the cost of others! I have been here from on year ,initially I used to get angry, now I only laugh and feel sorry for them. yes ,I met some good people too but unfortunately basics of life r still missing ! Anyway, I forgive them every time for they do not know what they r doing!
KSA govt. is trying to exercise 100% suadization in some of the sectors but everybody knows the result !
Working 8 hrs. is second step, They first have to learn to come at their work and be there 8 hrs .
once that is achieved , then God willing they will learn to work too.All I can say is “Inshallallah”..
There are no superior human beings in respect of nationalism. In Islam there is no superiority of Arabs over non-Arabs or Non Arabs over Arabs. All people are of single race. Discrimination on the ground on race, color or nationality is totally forbidden in Islam. Those who behave with other people arrogantly are far away from true teachings of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon him)
May Allah guide us with right path.
Holy Prophet Muhammed pbuh said”All muslims are equal whether black or white”