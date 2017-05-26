FIVE days a week in Riyadh I walk five hundred meters in my local community and my walking seems to encourage a state of panic and disbelief in those who happen to drive pass me and in those who drive at speed toward me when I am crossing the road flashing their car lights and blaring their car horns. Some drivers have even slowed down, smiled disdainfully and laughed at me. Others have taken photographs of me from their smartphone. I have been pointed, at shouted at and mocked by macho male drivers.

And you may ask what shameful crime have I committed? Okay I am going to “out” myself in public so all you strong men out there in your big four-by-four cars can share this in your manly communities.

I push a pram!

Okay, the shame of it! I am shaking as I write the word “pram”. Just in case you don’t get it the first time, I will repeat it. I push a pram or maybe you call it a stroller. Well, there you are. I am male and I push a pram not just in a Riyadh mall but outside on the streets in full view of the stares of disbelief of those strong virile males sitting behind their steering wheels driving their big, gas guzzling, lazy cars. The shame of it! How dare I distract them from their journey and let down the male species!

I have two young children and each day I sit them in a pram and push them the 500 meters from my apartment to the pre-school. On my short journey, I pass neighbors who spend time putting their similar age children in their polluting automobiles and drive the same distance to the pre-school.

We mostly arrive at the same time the difference being that I have had a pleasant short journey with the children. Once we cross the fairly-busy road we walk part of the way chatting about the day in contrast to the children who are habitually placed in cars driven the short distance to their destination and dumped directly into the pre-school or mall.

I am a British citizen working in the Gulf and pushing a pram is a very normal activity for males in the West. The climate and pavements are much better there, I know, but it’s not impossible to enjoy a pleasant short stroll to the shops, park or nearby nursery in local communities here in Riyadh. One might find a few surprises walking at eye level and talking with your neighbors in the community instead of hiding, imprisoned inside a four-by-four.

I admit the walk is not perfect and in this case, short. But I have witnessed many short-driven journeys by residents to the local shops that would have been better for their physical health, well-being and the environment if they walked and encouraged their children to walk. What is stopping anyone from walking short distances especially at the time of year when the weather is cool?

Furthermore, we all should be educated to walk short distances. Walking should be encouraged; traffic lights and safe crossings should be built and shaded pavements should be designed for pushing prams and being healthy.

And as for being a “proper-male” well that’s for you to decide!

Ramon Mohamed, Riyadh