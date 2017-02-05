10-year-old Qassim boy becomes youngest tour guide in Kingdom

RIYADH — Waleed Al-Limailim became the youngest tour guide in the Kingdom when the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) issued him a license, Al-Riyadh newspaper reported.

Al-Limailim appeared in a viral video of him showing a group of foreign tourists around Qassim.

Al-Limailim is only 10 years old and he was showing foreign tourists the cultural sites of Qassim. He spoke in eloquent English, which impressed the viewers. Waleed said he learned English while living in Australia with his father.

SCTH President Prince Sultan Bin Salman granted Al-Limailim the commission’s tour guide membership and a certificate, said a source.

“Waleed attended the annual meeting of the commission in the Palace of Culture in Riyadh where he was honored and granted the certificate and membership. Director of the Commission for Tourism and National Heritage in Qassim Ibrahim Al-Mishaiqih thanked the president of the authority for recognizing the young talent and potential in Waleed and for encouraging him to pursue a bright future,” said the source.

The source also said Al-Mishaqih views the president’s actions as a positive message to all youngsters and a motivating story to share.

“The president’s gesture will also spread awareness on the importance of preserving cultural heritage and the importance of being proud of the area each one of us comes from. There is beauty in every city, it is up to the people of the city to promote that beauty and expose it to the world,” said the source.

The source also said Al-Mishaiqih was happy with the fact that the little tour guide became an attraction in Qassim.