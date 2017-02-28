100 new international schools by 2019

By Maryam Al-Sageer

RIYADH — At least 100 new international schools will be built in the Kingdom by 2019, a source from the Council of Saudi Chambers was quoted as saying on Monday.

The issue has been discussed with the head of the Council of Saudi Chambers’ National Committee for International Education, Mansour Al-Kheizan, and some other members.

“In the first stage 50 schools will be built in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. These 50 schools will have the capacity to accommodate 100,000 students,” said the source.

In the second stage 50 more schools will be built in crowded areas.

“The project will solve the problem of 3,000 elementary and intermediate schools facing the threat of closure. It will also provide around 10,000 jobs for teachers. The building cost of one school will be between SR20 million and SR40 million,” said the source.

The investor is likely to retrieve his capital in a period of 5 to 7 years.

The schools will be built based on the needs and the requirements of the people of a neighborhood.

The project will mostly focus on the northern and southern areas of the Kingdom, said the source.