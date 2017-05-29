Over 12.2 million non-Saudis in Kingdom

By Anas Al-Yusuf

Okaz/Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — About a third of the Saudi population is aged between 25 and 44 years, according to the preliminary data issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The population of Saudi Arabia has reached 32.6 million during the first half of 2017, with an increase of 870,000 people compared to the end of 2016.

Furthermore, it said the Saudi population is one of the fastest growing in the world.

The statistics indicated a gap of 8 million between the number of Saudis and non-Saudis.

According to the data, there are 20.4 million Saudis, who form 63 percent of the total population. The population of non-Saudis hit 12.2 million, or 37 percent of the total population.

The statistics show that over one third of the population are aged between 25 and 44 years.