2.3 million drug pills seized in Jeddah raid

RIYADH – Security forces arrested two Saudis and one Chinese national who involved in drug trafficking.

A total of 2.3 million amphetamine pills were seized from their hideout in Jeddah region, according to Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, security spokesman at the Ministry of Interior.

The spokesman said that the concerned security agencies received tip off about a criminal gang involved in smuggling huge cache of drug pills into the Kingdom and selling them, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

At the end of massive search and surveillance, the hideout for stocking smuggled drugs was located. The amphetamine pills were found hidden in copper boxes inside machinery, he said.