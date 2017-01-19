40 nationalities involved in terror activities

By Mansour Al-Shihri

RIYADH — Nationals from 40 countries have been involved in terror and security cases the Kingdom witnessed during the past few years.

A statement issued by the Interior Ministry through its Tawasul (communications) portal said that 5,085 suspects are in detention in five intelligence prisons in the Kingdom.

Some of these suspects are serving their prison terms upheld by the Specialized Criminal Court of Appeals, some are under trial, while others are under interrogation by the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution (BIP).

The statement said that there are 4,254 Saudis detained in intelligence prisons constituting the largest number of suspects. The Saudis are followed by 282 Yemenis and 218 Syrians.

There are three suspects from the US and one each from France, Belgium and Canada.

Suspects from other Arab countries include 57 Egyptians, 29 Sudanese, 21 Palestinians, seven Somalis, five Iraqis, three Lebanese, two Moroccans, 19 Jordanians, two Mauritanians, two from the United Arab Emirates, 10 from Bahrain, two from Qatar, and one each from Libya and Algeria.

Suspects also include a Chinese, three Filipinos, 19 Indians, 68 Pakistanis, six Iranians, seven Afghanis, four Turks, four Bangladeshis and one from Kyrgyzstan.

There are 17 detainees from Chad, three from Ethiopia, four from Nigeria, two from Mali and one each from Angola, Burkina Faso and South Africa.

Through the Tawasul window the detainees can make audio-visual contact their families and relatives.