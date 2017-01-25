7 laboratories for making explosive belts uncovered

By Mansour Al-Shihri

RIYADH — The Daesh (the so-called IS) terror group recruited 12 suicide bombers to carry out its criminal agenda, including blasts at seven mosques in three regions.

Through its preemptive raids, the anti-terror security forces have uncovered seven laboratories to making explosive belts in Riyadh, Qasim and Jeddah.

The first operation in which an explosive belt was used took place in May 2015 and the last was the one that happened at a rest house in Al-Harazat district in Jeddah on Saturday.

Out of the 12 suicide bombers, Daesh used nine to carry out explosions in mosques in the Eastern Province, Najran and Asir.

The 10th suicide bomber blew himself up when he detonated his explosive belt near Solaiman Fakeeh Hospital near the US consulate in Jeddah.

The first terrorist operation in which an explosive belt was used took place on May 22, 2015, when 22-year old terrorist Saleh Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ashqami targeted the worshippers at Imam Ali Ibn Abi Talib mosque in Al-Qadeeh town in Qatif region killing 22 people and inuring about 102 others.

Next Friday on May 29, 2015, Khaled Abid Al-Shammari, a 20 -year-old terrorist blew himself up when four citizens prevented him from entering into Al-Hossain mosque in Dammam. The terrorist and the four citizens died in the explosion.

The third terrorist operation in which an explosive belt was used took place on Aug. 6, 2015. A suicide bomber named Youssef Solaiman Al-Solaiman blew himself up at the mosque of the emergency forces in Asir killing 15 people and injuring 22 others.

The fourth explosive belt operation was carried out by Saad Saeed Al-Harithy in Al-Mashha mosque in Najran during the Magreb prayer.

The fifth operation which was to take place on Jan. 26, 2016 was foiled by a number of citizens who prevented two terrorists from entering Al-Rida mosque in Al-Ahsa. One of the terrorists, Abdul Rahman Bin Abdullah Al-Tuwaijri was killed when he detonated his explosive belt but the second, Talha Hisham Mohammed Abdo, an Egyptian was caught by the police. Four people were killed in the operation and 36 others, including three policemen, were injured.

The sixth suicide bombing operation happened on July 4, 2016, when three terrorist operations took place simultaneously in Jeddah, Qatif and Madinah.

The terrorist, Nair Muslim Hamma Al-Nijaidi Al-Balawi, tried to carry out blast at the seventh mosque which was the Prophet’s Mosque after sunset during the Iftar time. The security men guarding the Holy Mosque tried to stop him but he blew himself up, killing four security men.