85% technical jobs in SEC held by Saudis

By Abdulaziz Ghazawi

JEDDAH — The Saudi Electricity Company has reported that 85 percent of engineers and technicians at the company are Saudi.

SEC›s Deputy Senior Manager for Human Resources Sulaiman Al-Hibaishi said it is very important for the company to employ from the local and national cadre.

“There are 21,000 Saudi engineers and technicians running the technical operations in the company; 4,600 Saudi engineers and 16,500 Saudi technicians lead the work in power plants, the manufacturing department and the technical department,” said Al-Hibaishi.

He said by November the company had a Saudization rate of 89 percent.

“The total number of graduates from the company’s institute since 1981 reached 18,610. From the beginning of the current year, there were training workshops for 27,000 employees at the company. The workshops totaled to more than 154,000 training days,” said Al-Hibaishi.

He also said there are electricity plants fully operated by Saudis such as Al-Shaqiq Plant, Al-Bukhariyah Village and Madinah and Yanbu plants.

“At the same time, 85 percent of engineers and technicians working in Ghazlan, Thaminah, Al-Tasiyah, Al-Ashirah, Al-Thaniyah Ashar in Riyadh, Janoob Jeddah and Jazan plants are Saudi,” said Al-Hibaishi.