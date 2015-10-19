A maximum SR100,000 fine for new labor law violation

Saudi Gazette report
JEDDAH — Violators of new labor regulations, which came into force on Sunday, will face a maximum fine of SR100,000 and the closure of firm for a maximum period of 30 days or even permanent closure in some violations or if violations are repeated.
Penalty can be increased multifold every time the violator repeats a violation of the same kind.
If a violation is not cleared within one month from the date of reporting, it will be considered as a repetition permitting an increased penalty.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Labor said if the violation is cleared and another violation of the same kind is committed after 24 months from the date the penalty of the first violation, the second violation will not be considered as a repetition.
If a firm or employer commits a violation of one kind for several people, this will not be considered a repetition. In this case, fines will be multiplied by the number of people involved in the violation.
The ministry will lodge lawsuits against violators before the commissions for settling labor disputes until the labor courts are established.
In a session held on March 23, 2015, the Council of Ministers approved 38 new amendments to the labor law articles so as to meet the Saudi labor market requirements. According to the amendments in the new labor law, the minister of labor has been granted powers to issue a circular specifying the violations and penalties.
All private employers in the Kingdom will have to formulate an executive bylaw of labor rules for their staff, strictly in compliance with a uniform model of labor rules and regulations that was prepared by the Ministry of Labor. This uniform model is the major highlight of the new Labor Law.
The updates in the labor law cover Saudization privileges, provision of training and rehabilitation of Saudi jobseekers, disciplinary procedures, creating appropriate environment for women staff, inspection mechanism and labor contracts. The new law protects workers’ rights in the private sector and puts a limit to violations that affect the rights of workers and employers. It also guarantees a better work environment.
Private firms must place their workers on a 180-day probation period, and there should be a documentary agreement between the two parties in this regard.
The probation period for a second time is allowed only in case of changing the profession at the firm or the worker leaves the firm and returns after six months. In both cases, the worker should be on another probation period of the same duration.
I think it is time to change the system (rules) like cancel the sponsorship; we don’t want any kafil or any sponsor; instead the concerned government ministry to be our sponsor…
what about the mandatory implementation of 5 day work week for private company?
when it will be implement?
New rules must be implemented to help poor and struggling people in KSA.
recently my friend came to KSA. he was told there that he will work at a factory but when he reached here he was sent to another company and he worked outside in sun for a month breaking stones on roads…….. after two months he got only 300 SR as pocket money… in his camp there are 150 men with two small washrooms. they wake up 3:00 AM in lines for washroom…. there is no food no water provided from the company.. many people left and ran away from the company… is there any law for these type of people.. say if they dont want to work if they are not happy and ran away for their lives they were issued huroob and had to pay huge amount to cancel or they will go in jail just because they ran away for their lives… ministry of labor must consider this matter also ..
What about the SAR2,500 minimum wage for expats? When will this be implemented?
I was concern about the phil.ofw as dh with out rest day no proper salary no iqama and force to work morethan 18 hours.no proper food and proper rest day. Is the labor considered this?
Cancellation of all existing False Huroub reports and Transfer of sponsorship to new sponsors to legalized status of all expat workers would be best move by Jawazat and Labour Ministry. We all Huroub Victums expat requesting humbly to King Salman Bin ABDULAZIZ al SAUD and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif to do grate decision in favor of expat workers and their families. Before, all expat workers,media, non Muslims community and whole world appreciated grate and positive decision of late King Abdullah Bin ABDULAZIZ Al SAUD. Some Culprits Kafeels already defamed KSA,Muslims and Islam by their cheap activities and malpractice with expat workers like ((maltreatment,misbehaving, threatening, blackmailing,reporting HUROUB FALSELY, Blacklisting,demanding money from workers, non payment of months salaries & services benefits,playing with worker rights through loopholes in law,cleverness and tricky ways to pressurized workers, strong relationship with Police,MOL and JAWAZAT authorities ))) so, requested to Saudi Govt. authorities to take strict action against such type of culprits Kafeel and provide Justice and basic human rights to all Muslims and Non Muslims workers. May Almighty Allah help all of us as HE is only one who can solve problems of all poor expat workers. Ameen
There was a Golden time for Saudi Arabia where all human beings regardless of where they from were treated equally with remuneration, respect and care… Those days only a few housemaids were in Saudi Arabia, but they were treated like a member of the Saudi family sitting and eating along with them happily. Those days would never appear in the Middle East in the future. Instead, slavery, all types of discriminations and cruelty is a daily affair in Saudi Arabia and many other Gulf countries. These days they exercise a very little fellow human relationship towards their own housemaids and other household servants. Hope they will learn from their own mistakes one of these days…
Very meticulously written LABOR AND WORKMEN LAW were established and practiced in Saudi Arabia since 1969 with 13 Chapters and 211 articles. However, we had witnessed so much of violations to the contrary of what was written for the benefits of the workers both in Government and private organizations of Saudi Arabia during the past several years of its implementation…
If the government is serious and wants to put a stop to the current extreme abuses to their own labor forces in the Holy land of ISLAM; they must introduce laws with a MINIMUM punishment, not with maximum… Current law indicates a MAXIMUM of SR 100, 000 with no minimum punishment. In other words no punishments to violators…
Saudi labor law must include and should be changed to a Minimum SR 100, 000 with no maximum at all or for the sake of implementation put a figure like 10 Million as maximum. And do not sleep with it but act and make awareness to the public that they are accountable for all violations…
Many companies like my company, they are openly violating the timing rule which is 8 hours in law, but companies are enforcing us for 9 hours instead of 8 hours. just because they made 2 days off (Fri-Sat) as per ministry of labor. No increments, No promotions. it is a well known holding company even violating many rules in many ways and no one is taking any notice.
“Rules are just in books and news papers”
When do the new labor law revision will be released and when will be the minimum wages law implemented?
This is a Sharia governed country but here woman maids travel and work without a Mahram which is absolutely prohibited in Islam – When there will be a system of linking the driver visa with housemaid so only a lawful family allowed to work??
Don’t you think these things will not be questioned during resurrection?
What about the violations occured before 18 Oct 2015? I filed a case with labor office since Apr 2015 but until now no solution for my complain. Ive been working for almost 24yrs with one company and they refuse to give my ESB and i attended already 4 hearings but no one from my sponsor side attended the hearing. There are too much violators or cases filed with labor office but until now unresolved. They have to be more strict with the law that companies should adhere to all the rules it applies. After serving them for such a long time and this is what we get, refusal of the benefits provided by the law.
I don’t know this rules the flow or not. if the rules follow then Allah will give more Baraka I pray for that’s…
Lot of company the did not pay salary worker.
Welcome to new regulations of Saudi Arabia and hope to be implemented as well
Does anyone know how to change sponsorship if three month salary is on hold of company.? If I have a sponsor where should I go for that.?
Here in Jeddah, we work 12 hrs every weekdays and 14 hrs every week ends! no over time pay! We are afraid to complain and we dont know what should we do?
It happened to my wife; she is teacher in Pakistan International School, English Section and she resigned with one month notice period and the school not ready to pay her one month annual paid leave, with this excuse; not getting paid leave for those who tendered their resigned is a straight violation of Saudi labor law. HR section of Pakistan International School (English Section) Al Rehab Dist Jeddah is not ready to pay Annual paid leave for those who resign from service.