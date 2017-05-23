Aghosh Murree will be the ‘mother’ center: Shakoor

By Syed Mussarat Khalil

Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — Social Association Jeddah organized a dinner reception in honor of Abdus Shakoor, president Al-Khidmat Foundation of Pakistan AKFP recently.

Large number of distinguished members from the community including Habib Rehman Khan, board member Alkhidmat Mawakhat program and Syed Riaz Hussain Bukhari, convener Pakistan National Solidarity Forum (PNSF), Furrukh Bashir, Nousherwan Khattak, Rizwan Rasheed Choudhry, Shahid Anwar Shahid Lateef and others attended.

The function started with the recitation of few verses from Holy Qur’an by Qari Mohammed Asif. Naat presented by Ahmed Zubair. Altaf Awan welcomed all guest. He gave a brief introduction of Abdus Shakoor. In the light of teaching of Islam he elaborated about charity work and orphan care services.

He said, “The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said, ‘The one who cares for an orphan and myself will be together in Paradise like this,’ and he held his two fingers together to illustrate.”

Abdul Shakoor thanked the organizers and appreciated their social and welfare activities for the community.

Shakoor said there are 4.2 million orphan children in Pakistan. AKFP started orphan sponsorship projects. “My purpose here is to stand and tell you about the importance of orphan care.”

AKFP has been operating six orphan care centers known as Alkhidmat Aghosh Homes which are located at Peshawar, Mansehra, Attock, Bagh, Rawalakot and Rawalpindi.

He said AKFP has constructed largest Aghosh center at Murree which will be the “mother” of Aghosh Care Center under AKFP.

“Our view is to bring good and intelligent orphan children on test and merit basis from around the country and provide them best education from primary level to intermediate level. Then they can take admission in medical, engineering, social science and in any subject up to higher level,” he said.

He emphasized the need for the people to assist the orphans as well as other weaker segments of the society. He said sponsoring an orphan is one of the greatest deeds that Allah and his messenger Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized. Immense rewards have guaranteed for those who sponsor needy orphans.