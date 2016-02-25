Al-Khayyat charitable center provides dialysis facilities to Umrah and Haj pilgrims

Syed Mussarat Khalil

JEDDAH — “Al-Khayyat charitable center for dialysis of Kidney in Makkah will help and provide dialysis facilities to the Umrah and Haj pilgrims,” said Basim Sulaiman Khayyat chairman of Al-Khayyat charitable center in a press briefing at the center recently.

Khayyat said the center has started functioning this year and on the basis of humanitarian and religious duty we decided to provide treatment, all care and attention to the needy pilgrims, on Umrah and Haj, especially those needing kidney dialysis.

He said my father Sheikh Sulaiman Ali Khayyat (may Allah’s mercy be upon him) laid the foundation of the center in 1430H at the area of 5,000 sq. meters to facilitate help for kidney patients with the vision that everyone should have access to the services free of charge.

My father spent SR20 million to equip dialysis machine according to international specifications and now we are spending SR1 million every month to run this center by the Grace of Allah, Khayyat added.

He explained the center has 215 beds for men and women separately. The clinic is working in three shifts. There are 30 staff included doctors, a laboratory, a pharmacy and an outpatient clinic to examine patients with ambulances.

He said kidney failure is the most severe stage of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Kidney failure is when your kidneys are no longer working well enough for you to live without dialysis or a kidney transplant.

He said the center provided best atmosphere for patients and with various kinds of medicine, which is required by the patients before, after or during the dialysis.

Khadija Malik a noted social activist also attended the press briefing highlighted about Al-Khayyat’s mission and the spirit of Islamic brotherhood.

She said this is a complete center located in a neat and clean area of Al-Ka’aki district of Makkah. She also spoke about the importance of women’s participation in society. She hoped that Al-Khayyat’s charity projects will help low income families and needy patients satisfactorily.