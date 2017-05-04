Al-Muna School: A decade of excellence in education

DAMMAM — Al Muna International School, a CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education, India) affiliated school in the Eastern Province, marked its glorious 10 years last week amid great zest, vibrancy and elation at Dhahran International Hotel.

Awad Al-Maliki, director of education in the Eastern Province, inaugurated the celebrations by unveiling the logo of the 10th Anniversary. Sayed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal was the esteemed chief guest of the function. Head of the institution Mammo Master formally welcomed the eminent guests and introduced the chief guest and other dignitaries to the gathering.

Al Muna’s 10th Annual function stood unique in its presentation. The students hosted the program as the crew of an imaginary, student initiated, channel named “Zeal Vision”. The channel crew began the function with the evening news, followed by the live broadcast of the 10th anniversary celebrations. This broadcast covered the scintillating welcome dance, whose lyrics, music composition and choreography was solely done by the Muna family.

The channel also brought out the talents of the kindergarten students of Al Muna through the program named “Smarties Castle” where, the little journalists proved their talents in the areas of news reading and reporting.

Smarties Castle was followed by channel’s next program named “Saga” — a folk reality show which comprised of various folk dances, performed by the Munaites, depicting the radiant culture & traditions of various states of India. This was followed by “DSF”— a replica of the world famous Dubai Shopping Festival. The Anchor of DSF took the audience around various pavilions to witness the energizing Arabic dance, coruscating Western dance, the Buchaechum- Korean fan dance, the splendid Twins & Triplets show, followed by the floating dance that enthralled the audience. The anchor of the next program “Global Trek”— a travel show, took the audience all the way to England to witness the little Munaites’ enactment of the illustrious poem by Shakespeare, “The Seven Ages”, as a tribute to Shakespeare on the occasion of his 453rd birthday.

Zeal Vision News also broadcasted an imaginary news report of an Indian Association’s cultural gathering named “Arts for India”. This news report covered various performances of the Munaites like Oppana, Qawwali and an inspirational Mime which was a tribute to the former President of India, Late Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam. The channel wound up the program of the annual function with the live broadcast of the delightful closing ceremony.

Among the dignitaries present were the school Chairman Badar Nasser Al Badar, Managing Director T. P. Mohammed, Abdul Malik, Director P.B. Abdul Latheef, P. V. Abdul Rahman. Mohammed Hanif (principal of Modern International School), Abooty (principal of Huda Al Noor International School), Dharmendra Menon (principal of Dunes International School), Syed Hamid (principal of International Indian School, Jubail), and various other government officials, members of the press, and parents.

The prizes for various competitions organized for parents as part of the 10th Anniversary celebration were also distributed on this occasion. Mesnin Begum, Riyas K S, Mehreen, Al Sama Mohammad Shakeel, Chandrasheran Haridasan, Rabia Sarvat, Raisa, Mehboob Abdul Rasak, B.B. Hajira won the second and third prizes respectively in the categories of Mehandi Designing and Pencil drawing.

The general convener Abdul Khader (vice-principal) proposed vote of thanks. Fawaz Udavi, Ms. Vasudha Abhay Chidrawar, Shameel, Siraj, Abdul Rauf, Ms. Priya Rajesh, Ms. Febina, Ms. Tensy, Ms. Preeja, Pradeep Kumar, Nawas, Shihab, Ms. Rasmia Arshad, Ms. Kavitha and Ms. Nawal were the chief coordinators of the function.

The alluring and intriguing annual function culminated by presenting a memento to all the participants as a token of appreciation. — SG