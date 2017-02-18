Al-Sudais lauds security forces for dismantling terrorist cells

MAKKAH – Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, lauded on Friday the preemptive operation of the security forces that resulted in dismantling of terrorist cells from the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. On behalf of the imams, preachers, scholars and officials of the two holy mosques, he congratulated the security forces for their remarkable achievement, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that the security forces had busted four Daesh (the so-called IS) cells with the arrest of 18 suspected members of the terrorist organization. Fifteen of the arrested were Saudi citizens while the remaining three included two Yemenis and one Sudanese national. The arrests were made in preemptive operations in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Al-Qassim.

Sheikh Al-Sudais praised the role of the security forces in maintaining the security of the land of the two holy mosques and their efforts even to the extent of sacrificing their lives to safeguard the nation’s capabilities and achievements, and describing their work as holy war (jihad) in the path of God. “Their services are a medal of honor and a matter of pride for those whom Almighty Allah has chosen to safeguard His House (Holy Kaaba) and those visiting it,” he said while calling on all people to stand united by the Saudi rulers to establish the Shariah of God, as well as justice and security and to ensure a decent living for the citizens of the country.

Al-Sudais emphasized that shedding Muslim blood unjustly and without a legitimate reason is injustice, aggression and terrorism. “Islam came to save the blood of innocent people and preserve its sanctity,” he said while warning against all deviant ideologies. The presidency chief also prayed God to protect the Kingdom, its leadership and its Islamic ideology from the evil acts of terrorists and other aggressors.