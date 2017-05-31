Alex and Malini wow Riyadh audience

By Mir Mohsin Ali

RIYADH — Musical group “Oxygen Muse” and singer Alexander Mathews (Alex) hosted a musical night of legendary Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu at Bharat Restaurant where Alexander Mathews enthralled the audience with famous numbers of Sanu.

Local female singers Malini Jayakrishnan, Divya Prashant, Keerthi Rajan, Laxmi Nair, Shreeja Deepak, Shivida sang duet numbers with Alex. They contributed to the night with a variety of Kumar Sanu hit songs and entertained the audience with their melodious numbers.

Alex and Divya started the night with a song from the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa “Woh Toh HaiI Albela” and after that the goodly crowd were treated with a medley of several hits numbers of Bollywood films sung by Kumar Sanu.

Alex and Malini sang “Teri Ummed Tere Intezar”, “Aan Na Chhupaunga Sabko Batanga”, “Hotho pe Bas Tera Naam Hai”, “Dekha Tujhe Toh ho Gayi Diwani”, “Mai Duniya Bhula Dunga Teri Chhad May”, “Aankho ki Gustakhiya Maaf Ho” and “Chura Dil Mera Goriya Challi”.

Jati Hu Main Jaldi Hai Kya” was sung by Malini with Nadeem Rafique. Alex and Divya sang “Bazigar O Bazigar”, “Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai”, “Ek Din Aap Humko Mil Jayenge”, “Kisi Roz tumse Mulaqat Hogi”, “Ankho may Neend na Dil May Qarar” “Kitni Hasrat Hai Humein Tumse Dil Lagane Ki”

Alex and Keerthi sang “Chaha Hai Tumhe Chahenge”, “Kisi Meherbaan ne Dil May Muqam Kar Diya” while “Mohabat Dil Ka Sukoon Aitibaar” and “Aaj May Upar Aasma Neeche” was sung by Keerthi and Ashraf Cochin. Yeh Bandhan Toh Pyar Ka Bandhan Hai” was sung by Alex, Ashraf and Keerthi.

Laxmi and Alex sung “Tere Ado Par Marta Hoon” and Laxmi with Jidesh Nair sang “Tujhe Dakha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam Pyar hota Hai Deewana Sanam”.

Shreeja and Ashraf sung “Pucho Zara Pucho Mujhe Kya Huwa” and Alex sung with Shreeja “Sarkaye Lo Khatiya Jada Lage”,“Tumhe Apna Bana ki Kasam Khayi Hai” and Chehra Kya Dekhtay ho Dil Mai Utar kay Dekho Na”

Shivida and Alex sang “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai” and Ashraf sang “Ashqui May Har Ashiq ho Jata hai Majboor”.

More than 100 Indian community members and their families attended the event and enjoyed every bit of the show. Every number of Alex received a huge applause from the audience. Kedarnath Bhattacharya, better known as Kumar Sanu, is a leading Indian playback singer mostly popular for rendering his voice in Bollywood movies of the 1990’s and early 2000’s. He holds the Guinness Book world records for recording the most songs in a day, 28 in the year 1993.

Alex proposed vote of thanks on this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Ashraf Ali, president, All India United Society, Syed Sajid Ali, Naveed and Moin were present.