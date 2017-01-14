Alwaleed Philanthropies, KACND initiate Ambassadors of Peaceful Dialogue program

ALWALEED Philanthropies, chaired by Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, announced the launch of its “Ambassadors of Peaceful Dialogue” program in partnership with King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue (KACND) at a press conference in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Attending the launch event and participating in a panel discussion was Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al-Saud, secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies. Faisal Bin Muammar, deputy chairman of the board of trustees and secretary-general of KANCD, along with representatives from the education and development sectors, took part in the discussions.

In his opening remarks, Bin Muammar praised Alwaleed Philanthropies for its commitment to investing in youth by providing them with education and skills that help improve self-knowledge and enhance overall awareness. He emphasized the importance of these teachings in order to understand the changes in global civilization, create innovative tools that add to the authentication of national identity and help cultivate awareness of transformations in a contemporary world.

Bin Muammar said the Ambassadors of Peaceful Dialogue is designed to prepare high school students who are the generation’s future leaders to face challenges and initiate creative solutions. In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the program focuses on extensive training in interfaith dialogue, social cohesion, positive outreach and engagement with members of different religions and sects.

Bin Muammar thanked Dr. Abdullah Al-Manaa, director general of education in Riyadh, as well as the team that helped facilitate the program launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Princess Lamia said: “We at Alwaleed Philanthropies understand the crucial role that interfaith dialogue plays in promoting harmonious and socially cohesive communities. Through this program and the valuable partnerships we have created, we hope that young men and women in Saudi Arabia will become ambassadors among their peers and inspire positive thinking and acceptance of others, whatever their religion, gender or background.”

She added: “Civilizations are built on foundations of education and knowledge as the essence of progress and development. The partnership between Alwaleed Philanthropies, KACND and the Ministry of Education to launch this initiative is a true representation of combining efforts in tackling extremism by spreading the importance of peaceful dialogue and acceptance in society. After equipping students and teachers with the ability to cope with different cultures and religions, we will witness a generation that promotes tolerance and focuses on the commonalities among different groups, as opposed to differences.”

Running over the course of two years and lasting until 2018, the program will be implemented across four phases. The first phase depends on the development of communication skills, whereas the second phase is set to teach civil dialogue. The third phase following civil dialogue includes courses on critical thinking and then finally self-assessment through discussions and seminars that support open conversation, innovation and creativity with the aim of healing divides and increasing understanding.

Founded in 2003, the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue is an independent national organization that seeks to promote and develop channels of intellectual dialogue among Saudi citizens, different segments of Saudi society and Saudi institutions. It also aims to establish and diffuse a culture of dialogue in society. The center undertakes studies and discussions about issues of national importance that affect the lives of Saudi citizens and participates in the advancement of the nation by giving space to all different groups, points of view and institutions in Saudi society through dialogue.

For over 37 years, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and initiated projects in over 124 countries regardless race or religion. It collaborates with a range of philanthropic, government and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief and create cultural understanding through education. — SG