Annual budget heralds a new era of reforms, says Al-Ghafis

RIYADH — Minister of Labor and Social Development Dr. Ali Al-Ghafis has emphasized that the national budget for the new fiscal year approved by the Council of Ministers during an extraordinary session chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Thursday, has brought glad tidings and heralds a period of comprehensive and sustainable reform.

Al-Ghafis said the general budget reflected the leadership’s keenness and undivided attention to continue the march of development and projects that directly serve Saudi nationals, contribute to diversification of income sources and enhance the capabilities of the national economy in the line with the National Transformation Program 2020 and Saudi Vision 2030.

The minister commended the King’s speech on the occasion of unveiling the new budget as it stressed the national budget’s strength and its ability to overcome current economic challenges.

The country has been seeking to raise the efficiency of capital expenditure and operation cost and activate the role of the private sector by increasing its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP), ensuring the utmost level of service and well being of citizens by achieving their aspirations, Al-Ghafis said in an official statement.

The minister hailed the leadership’s unlimited support to the ministry and its affiliates in order to achieve the goals of the economic and social development. He said “The Citizen Account” is one of the tools that would streamline the economic transformation process.

The newly-unveiled account will support low-income families in the light of introducing new reform programs that may have direct and indirect effect on them, added Al-Ghafis.

The ministry is committed to implement the directives of the King through offering a full-fledged system of mechanisms and programs that enhance the operational effectiveness of services that are being utilized by the beneficiaries of social development programs, reiterated Al-Ghafis.

Such schemes aim to regulate the labor market and enhance its effectiveness, creating both safe and attractive work environment for Saudi nationals and generating decent job opportunities for them, Al-Ghafis said.