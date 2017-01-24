Apple to replace faulty iPhone 6s batteries for Saudi users

Riyadh — Technology giant Apple has responded to complaints from iPhone 6s users in Saudi Arabia that day their devices have been shutting down unexpectedly.

In a statement on its website, Apple said that “this is not a safety issue and only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between September and October 2015.”

It advised users to use the serial number checker to see if their iPhone 6s is eligible for a battery replacement, free of charge.

Apple asked its customers in the Kingdom having specific iPhone 6s serial numbers to get the batteries replaced from Apple Authorized Service Provider.

It advised such customers to prepare their iPhone 6s for the battery replacement process by backing up data to iTunes or iCloud, turning off Find my iPhone, erasing data and settings in Settings > General > Reset > Erase all Content and Settings.