ATMs won’t accept new Saudi currencies for 6 months

Riyadh — It will take at least six months to calibrate the ATMs to accept new Saudi currencies, bank sources were quoted as saying by Al-Eqtisadiah Arabic newspaper on Saturday.

The programming process will go through many stages involving international companies specialized in such aspects.

These companies will start work in coming days, the sources said.

Saudi banks are trying to finish technology and security procedures to start depositing new currencies in the ATMs.

Currently ATMs and even wending machines are not accepting new currencies.

The new currency to mark the era of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman was unveiled by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) on Dec. 14 and made available from SAMA branches on Dec. 26.

It includes SR2 coins for the first time and the replacement of SR1 notes with coins.

The currency was released under the motto: Confidence and security.