Attack on Saudi frigate a dangerous development

Riyadh — The Council of Ministers on Monday described the terrorist attack by Houthi militias’ suicide boats on a Saudi frigate off Hodeida port as a dangerous development threatening international navigation in the Red Sea and impacting the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid.

The Cabinet chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman extended its condolences to the families of the two martyred crew members and wished a speedy recovery to three others injured in the attack which took place last week.

The frigate returned to its base in Jeddah Sunday on schedule.

The Cabinet also commended the courage and bravery of the frigate’s crew, stressing that such incidents will not deter the Coalition Forces supporting legitimacy in Yemen from continuing their military operations until the objective of helping the Yemeni people is achieved and the legitimate government is restored.

The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation and denunciation of the blast in Bahrain, the attack at a mosque in Quebec, and the attack on a security patrol at the entrance to the Louvre museum in Paris.

It reiterated the Kingdom’s firm position on its rejection of extremism and terrorism and its calls for concerted international efforts to combat and eradicate these.

In his statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following the session, Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Turaifi said the Cabinet thanked the King for patronizing the opening ceremony of the National Festival for Heritage and Culture (Janadriya 31).

The Cabinet praised the King for his interest in serving Islamic culture and encouraging scientists, scholars, thinkers, writers, intellectuals, and media personnel.

The Cabinet also commended the efforts of the Ministry of National Guard in organizing the Janadriya festival showcasing the diversity of heritage and arts of the Kingdom’s various regions.