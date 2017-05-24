Authorities finalize Ramadan preparations 1 of 3

Saudi Gazette report

MAKKAH — Government agencies and private companies have finalized their Ramadan preparations.

Makkah Police have put in place an elaborate security arrangement for the safety of visitors to the Grand Mosque.

Its priorities include maintaining a smooth traffic flow and managing the crowd.

Makkah Traffic Department Director Col. Bassim Al-Badry said the Traffic Department also has started its Ramadan plans.

“We set up nine parking lots around the city for local private vehicles and public buses transporting pilgrims and worshipers,” he said.

The local parking lots are: Al-Shuhada, Kudai, Al-Rusaifah, Rabwat Mina, Prince Miteb Street, the Jamrat, Daqam Al-Wabar, Al-Zahir.

There are five parking areas for vehicles coming from outside Makkah. These are Al-Sharaie, Taif road, Madinah road, A-Laith road and Al-Shumaisi police checkpoint.

Al-Badry said there are drop off stations around the Grand Mosque for pilgrims and visitors.

There are also inspection points in the areas surrounding the Grand Mosque to ensure that the vehicles that drive by do not park in the area and obstruct the pedestrian traffic.

Makkah Emir Prince Khaled Al-Faisal has instructed that worshipers will not be allowed to offer non-obligatory prayers in the mataf (circumambulation) area till the end of Ramadan.

He has also said that Iftar meals will be not allowed inside the mataf.

The Emir ordered to clear the mataaf area in order to allow pilgrims performing circumambulation to complete their Umrah without hindrance.

Worshipers and pilgrims will be allowed to pray the five obligatory prayers inside the mataaf.

The Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has made available enough electric scooters for elderly, weak and sick pilgrims.