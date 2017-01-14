Bani Waqif Fort, a historic Madinah landmark, playing host to vandals and stray animals

By Sultan Al-Maimouni

THE Bani Waqif Fort located 500 meters southeast of Quba Mosque is one of the historic landmarks in Madinah. It’s just four kilometers away from the Prophet’s Mosque and could be developed into a park and a tourist site.

But the authorities have given little care to this fort and parts of the fort have been damaged as some wicked people turned it into a dump to throw construction waste. It has also become a meeting point for stray animals and a breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Residents of Quba district of Madinah have accused the authorities of negligence toward the historic fort where the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, had once prayed.

“The fort does not have a proper access road nor any signboard for people to locate the place,” said Nasser Al-Ahmadi, who urged the authorities to take immediate measures to rehabilitate the structure.

“The authorities are aware that it’s one of the oldest forts in the region, but so far they have not made any effort to preserve it,” Al-Ahmadi told Okaz/Saudi Gazette.

He urged the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and Madinah Municipality to initiate efforts for its renovation, maintenance and protection.

Khaled Bin Saeed expressed his anguish over the authorities’ continued negligence toward the fort, saying it has become a playing ground for stray animals and a waste dump. He urged the authorities to construct a paved road to the fort and place a sign.

Researcher Mohammed Ghali Al-Tarjumi said Bani Waqif belonged to the famous Aus tribe, which provided all assistance when the Prophet migrated to Madinah.

“The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) had prayed in their fort, which is located south of the Quba Mosque,” Al-Tarjumi told Okaz/Saudi Gazette.

The fort is located between houses and farms in Asba district. “It underwent renovation during the time of the Ottomans, who used it as a military garrison,” he said.

Al-Tarjumi said a number of historians have mentioned the fort in their works, including Al-Abbasi and Al-Samhoudi. “At present the fort is neglected and illiterate people have been causing harm to the fort over the past years exploiting the absence of monitoring,” he explained.

He said some people were throwing construction waste in the fort.

“There are several forts in Madinah. Bani Waqif Fort has one of the best and beautiful parks in the region with enchanting date palms and other trees. Standing on this fort, visitors can watch the famous Eir mountain in Madinah,” he added.

Meanwhile, the head of the department of public relations and information at SCTH said the organization has registered Bani Waqif Fort as one of the national heritage sites.

“We intend to preserve this place with the support of an expert team as part of SCTH’s efforts to preserve and develop all Islamic heritage sites in the Madinah region,” he said in a statement.

He said the commission has set out an integrated plan to preserve and develop heritage sites in Madinah in coordination with its partners. “We have taken all measures to protect Bani Waqif Fort and other historical sites in Madinah in accordance with existing regulations,” he added.