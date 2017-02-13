Be vigilant: King

Riyadh — In view of the challenges facing the Kingdom, it is the need of the hour to be vigilant and alert, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman told Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, Foreign Ministry’s senior officials and heads of Saudi missions abroad during a reception here on Sunday.

The King asked them to brief others on the Kingdom’s stand and its keenness to achieve peace and stability through its policies based on moderation, tolerance, co-existence, good neighborliness and through the renunciation of violence and terrorism.

“Open your hearts and your doors to citizens, meet their needs, take care of their affairs and help them overcome obstacles,” the King said.

Jubeir expressed gratitude to the King for leading the Kingdom with wise policies.

“We are standing in front of you today to listen to your wise directives and insightful views,” he said.

The audience was attended by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior; Minister of State and Cabinet member Ibrahim Al-Assaf; Minister of State, Cabinet member and Chief of Royal Court Khalid Al-Issa; Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Turaifi and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Nizar Madani.